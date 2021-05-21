WisDOT bridge inspectors will be performing routine inspections next week in Marathon County. Motorists will encounter work zones at the following bridges:

WIS 153 bridge over the Big Eau Pleine River, west of Mosinee, will have a single lane closure on Monday, May 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WIS 153 bridges over the Wisconsin River, Mosinee, will have single lane closures on Monday, May 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marathon County WW bridge over the Wisconsin River, village of Maine, will have a single lane closure on Tuesday, May 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Thomas Street bridge over the Wisconsin River, Wausau, will have a single lane closure on Tuesday, May 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WIS 29 eastbound and westbound bridges over the Wisconsin River, Rothschild, will have single lane closures on Wednesday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews will continue bridge surface repairs at the following location:

WIS 29 eastbound and westbound bridges over 72nd Avenue, 48th Avenue, and Little Rib River, Marathon county. Motorists will encounter single lane closures from Monday, May 24 at 7 a.m. through Friday, May 28 at noon.

Crews will also finish washing bridge decks in Lincoln county.

US 51 southbound over the Wisconsin River, Lincoln county, will have a single lane closure, Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some lane closures will require flagging operations. The inspection schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

