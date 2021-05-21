Greg Falkowski

Greg Falkowski, 72, of Weston, entered into the loving arms of his Savior on Saturday, May 15, 2021, with his wife, Cheryl, at his side.

Greg was born the oldest of seven children to the late Edward and Betty (Zank) Falkowski on August 27, 1948 in Wausau.

Greg graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1966. He was drafted into the United States Air Force after high school and served as a material specialist at Nha Trang AB during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Ferguson Enterprises as a sales representative and retired from more than 40 years in sales. He married Cheryl Kowalski at Peace United Church of Christ on October 2, 1987. In his retirement, Greg worked part-time for K&S Fuel Injection in customer service and was a former funeral assistant at Brainard Funeral Home. He was a faithful member of Covenant Community Presbyterian Church in Weston, where he enjoyed the men’s Bible class. He was a member of Wausau Elks Lodge 248, the Man of Honor Society, bowling leagues, and golf leagues at Rib Mountain Golf Course and Tribute Golf Course.

Greg was a people-person. With his charm, jokes, and knack for conversation, he maintained countless professional and personal relationships over the years. He enjoyed getting out of the house; whether it was spending time on Burrows Lake in the early years or traveling the world with Cheryl on countless trips and cruises, he was in his element seeing new places and meeting new people. Greg was known for his love of cars over the years, maintaining anything he owned in tip-top shape. He loved going out to restaurants for dinner, knowing where to eat a great steak or where the best fish fry was. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Greg is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cheryl Falkowski, of Weston; son, Craig Falkowski; step-sons, Mark (Jenny) Kowalski and Keith (Lanae) Kowalski; sister, Pam (John) Flanders; brothers, Mark (Patti), Paul, Glenn (Cindra), Ron, and Rick (Beth). He is further survived by three grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Avenue, Weston. Masks are required at the church. Pastor Jim Gates will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Military Honors will conclude the service, performed by VFW Burns Post 388 and the United States Air Force.

Greg’s service will be livestreamed by Covenant Community Presbyterian church at their website, www.covenantcommunitypc.org/live-stream. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter during a committal service at a later date.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Greg’s special caregivers following his stroke in 2017; Michaela (Christopher) Kintop, Brenna Raasch, and Christa Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the CCPC Endowment Fund, The Good News Project, and the Man of Honor Society.

Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.bestefh.com.

Holger L. Burgesen

Burgesen, Holger Louis “Lou”

Age 92, passed away in his home on May 10, 2021, in Mesa AZ.

Lou was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 27, 1928. Lou met his wife Maureen on a blind date in 1953. They were married on August 28, 1955, and had four children; Michael, Kristin, Craig, and Kari while living in Minneapolis, MN for 12 years.

They also lived in St. Louis, MO area for 8 years, the Washington, D.C. area for a year, Wausau, WI for 10 years, Sullivan, MO for 10 years, and Mesa, AZ for the last 22 years.

Lou had a Bachelor’s degree in Business and was a Certified Public Accountant, He worked for several businesses including Employer’s Insurance of Wausau, and rounded out his career operating and owning two H&R Block firms in Union and Pacific, MO with the help of his wife Maureen.

He was an active member in all of his churches often helping with accounting. He loved the Lord. In his home, Monte Vista Resort, he often helped friends with their income tax returns in exchange for a home-cooked meal.

Lou was a friend to so many and had a welcoming smile and a funny sense of humor. He played tennis up to age 92, loved to travel, dance, and eat McDonald’s.

He was a wonderful husband and father and deeply loved and cherished by his family and friends.

Lou is survived by a daughter Kristin and a son Craig (wife Mary) and a son-in-law- Jaber, four grandchildren; Anthony, Farah, Amanda, Aryana, and great-grandson Peyton. Also by two sister-in-law’s Janet and Marian, brother-in-law William, and nieces and nephews, and a great-niece and great-nephews.

Lou was preceded in death by a son Michael, a daughter Kari and his wife Maureen.

There will be a memorial service on May 22, 2021, at Helke West Chapel in Wausau, WI at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery outside of Wausau,

Donations in memory of Lou may be sent to Our Savior Lutheran Church marked for “Water Project” an outreach to the homeless in downtown Phoenix

at 612 S. Ellsworth Rd. Mesa, AZ 85208.

Steven D. Hainsworth

On November 5, 2019 the world lost a bright and shining light. Steven Daniel Hainsworth, passed away in his home at the early age of 52.

Steve was born in Bridgeport, CT on September 19, 1967 to the late Thomas and Dolores (Ziko) Hainsworth. Brother to Lori. He graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1986. After graduation, Steve spent some time in Texas, before settling in Wisconsin.

Steven enjoyed life and working with wood, but most important to Steve was his son Thomas. He was his heart. Together, they took on the world. Whether Steve was working on his 1978 Grand Prix or they were taking their weekly Friday night ride down town, nothing made Steve happier then spending time with Thomas. Thomas was blessed to have such an amazing father and he misses him every day.

Steve is survived by his sons, Stevie and Thomas; as well as his sister, Lori Garcia.

Thomas would like to thank the Wausau Fire Department and First Responders for their care and support during these difficult days.

Service details will be published at a later date.

Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave an online condolence.

Ricky Steinke

Ricky Steinke, 57, died suddenly on May 13th at his home.

Ricky was born July 2, 1963 to Kenneth and Sue (Little) Steinke.

He married Rose Brubaker on August 10, 1990. They later divorced and remained friends.

He is survived by his father and his son Christian (Brittany) and his grand daughters, Ava and Marjorie.

He was preceded in death by his mother on August 10, 2016.

Ricky graduated from Wausau East in 1981 and attended UW Oshkosh.

A private family service was held with internment at Restlawn Cemetery in Wausau.

Thomas D. Cloutier Sr.

Thomas Dewey Cloutier Sr. 96, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 under the care of Aspirus hospice at Rennes Health & Rehab Center in Weston WI. He was born January 28, 1925 in Fall River Massachusetts, son of the late Alfred Joseph and Lena (Caya) Cloutier. He married the love of his life Anna Nelson on September 22, 1944 at his parents’ home in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Together they celebrated 74 wonderful years marriage. In his own words “She was my angel”. Anna preceded Thomas in death on February 24, 2019.

Thomas proudly served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After returning home from war work was scarce so he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving 2 more years. He was a proud member of the American Legion and VFW. Tom was honored to have participated in the first ever Never Forgotten Honor Flight. On the trip he forged new friendships with his guardian Ann Mansk and her father Lester Litzer.

Tom began his career in management as he managed Singer Sewing Machine Stores throughout Wisconsin. He was also proficient at sewing and repairing the machines. Tom was a Special Deputy Sheriff serving under Sheriff Louis Gianoli providing prisoner transport. Tom was a people person and enjoyed conversation, making him memorable in his years as the bar manager at Billy Moy’s One-World Inn. Billy Moy wanted to share his culture with his friend; so Tom joined Billy on an extraordinary tour of China. Tom loved the adventure but did not have a taste for Chinese food. He was in search of a McDonalds in every locale they visited. For a short time Tom and Anna owned and operated “The Vault” tavern in Wausau. Tom went on to work in the maintenance department at Marshfield Clinic for 17 years before retiring at age 86.

In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and his annual trips out west to hunt mule deer. He loved golfing and morning coffee at the American Legion with his friends. He won many amateur golf tournaments and for a short time held the course record at Trappe River GC. He scored a hole in one on number 9 at the American Legion GC. Tom looked forward to spending time with his family and friends whenever he could. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tom is survived by his children, Judy (Roger) Plischke, Thomas (Jane) Cloutier Jr., Lee (Polly Holzem) Cloutier and Tina (Terry) Peterson, seven grandchildren; Lisa, Christopher, Angela, Kent, Taylor, Lindsey and Adam, two step grandchildren; Jennifer and Stephen, five great-grandchildren; Emily, Hannah, Ben, Lila, Lucy, and four step great-grandchildren; Skyler, Lexi, Hunter and Derrick, one sister Lorraine Foley and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings; Irene Nalley, Robert and Alfred.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Albert J. Koeppel

Albert ‘Al’ John Koeppel, 67 of Wittenberg, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after surviving the devastating effects of both pancreatic cancer and its treatments for two years and three months. He faced each set back with incredible strength and courage.

Al was born on November 8, 1953, in Green Bay, to Austin and Alice (Zegers) Koeppel. Al grew up with two sisters and four brothers in Seymour.

On July 6, 1985, Al and Mary Beth Frasch were married at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tigerton. Together they raised three children, Lindsay, Beth and Michael. Above all else, Al valued his faith, his family and his work.

Al’s faith continued to grow and deepen throughout his life. He taught religious education classes and attended many Koinonia retreats. He openly shared his faith, encouraging others to seek their own, this included his own children, his coworkers in the woods, in the log yard or in his pick-up.

l worked ‘in the woods’ in one capacity or other for over 40 years, logging, fighting forest fires, procuring timber, managing woodlands and educating. The majority of his career was spent at Kretz Lumber Co in Antigo, which he viewed as a family.

Al immensely enjoyed being outdoors whether working or hunting. He would enthusiastically share stories about either.

He was an admired mentor, leader and teacher. Qualities that earned him a spot on the Wisconsin Forestry Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Outstanding Alumnus Award CNR-UWSP in 2020 but mainly in the hearts of those he worked with.

Al is survived by his wife, Mary, of 35 years; his daughter Lindsay (Ben) Konrad and grandson, Alton and a granddaughter due in August; his daughter Beth Koeppel and son, Michael Koeppel; siblings, Kathleen (Dennis) Wieck, Darlene Koeppel, John (Norene) Koeppel, Greg (Sue) Koeppel, Tony (Brenda) Koeppel and Pete (Holly) Koeppel and many beloved nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends and coworkers.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Alice Koeppel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg and again on Monday from 10:00am until the time of Mass at the church.

The Koeppel family would like to thank all the staff at the Aspirus Cancer Center and the Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the compassionate and loving care given to Al and his family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Al’s name.

