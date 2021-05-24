By Shereen Siewert

Dining on the Street, a weekly event that allows downtown Wausau restaurants to expand dining space by closing a portion of Third Street, will return June 9, according to a news release from the Wausau River District.

The weekly event happens from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays in conjunction with the weekly Concerts on the Square series. New this year, the dining event will also happen on Saturday evenings, featuring local musicians.

Downtown business owners say the event plays an important role for downtown businesses. Wausau River District is partnering with Compass Properties and the city of Wausau to present the series, which runs through Sept. 15.

Reservations are recommended, as tables fill up quickly.

Dining on the Street participants include:

Back When Cafe

Benvenuto’s City Grill Restaurant

Ciao

Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurante & Bar, LLC

Lemongrass Asian Fusion

Mint Cafe

Polito’s Pizza Wausau & Rothschild

Townies Grill

For more information on Dining on the Street, visit WausauRiverDistrict.org/Dining-on-the-Street.

