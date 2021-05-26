WAUSAU – In June, folks can craft with nature by creating a dried flower paper lantern with supplies from the Marathon County Public Library.

Grab & Go kits containing the needed supplies will be available at all nine library locations from June 1 through June 25.

Using the contents of this kit, adults can make a paper lantern with dried flowers, which they can use to light up any summer evening!



Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per adult. For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit mcpl.us/events/10375.

Like this: Like Loading...