Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Amir M. Alsowiti, 41. May 20, 2021: Robbery with the use of force, battery, disorderly conduct

Jason Xiong, 39, of Wausau. May 27, 2021: Battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Andrew S. Fleurant, 31, of Wausau. May 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer

Andy O. Enriquez-Revolorio, 19, of Los Angeles, Cal. May 21, 2021: Using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, expose a child to harmful material

Carla J. Farhner, 50, of Wausau. May 24, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer



Gerald T. Yirkovsky, 64, of Rothschild. May 26, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration

Erin B. Schoelzel, 37, of Wausau. May 20, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse

Dustin J. Peterson, 22, of Wausau. May 20, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dustin E. Dudek, 32, of Merrill. May 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Denver E. Liddell, 24, of Schofield. May 21, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, bail jumping

Cassandra L. Kmiecik, 28, of Wausau. May 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

David A. Martinez, 32, of Wausau. May 24, 2021: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater

Christine M. Cagle, 35, of Wausau. May 20, 2021: Maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Wanted: James E. Clemons, 31, of Wausau. Warrant issued May 25, 2021: Possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of bail jumping

WANTED: Jennifer M. Olson, 43, of Wausau. Warrant issued May 27, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Jonathon E. Anthony, 29, of Wausau. May 20, 2021: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping (9 counts)

WANTED: Joseph D. Hull, 39, of Schofield. Warrant issued May 25, 2021: Bail jumping (2 counts)

Joseph Damico, 21, of Merrill. May 20, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim, second degree sexual assault by a treatment facility employee

Justin P. Obrien, 40, of Wausau. May 20, 2021: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Kelli A. Brown, 31, of Wausau. May 26, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety – domestic abuse



Timothy S. Talkington, 48, of Rothschild. May 25, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping

Taylor D. Miller, 25, of Wausau. May 20, 2021: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

WANTED: Terry Jackson, 65, of Schofield. Warrant issued May 25, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, forgery-uttering, operating while revoked

Peter J. Breighner, 30, of Wausau. May 25, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct

Nicholas R. Brown, 38, of Wausau. May 25, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael L. Turner, 45, of Wausau. May 21, 2021: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia

William A. Maclin, 30, of Wisconsin Rapids. May 20, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, bail jumping

Vonzell V. Williams, 43. May 21, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Treg R. Leder, 31, of Schofield. May 24, 2021: Manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics, bail jumping (3 counts)

Kyle T. Kearns, 30, of Ringle. May 24, 2021: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft

