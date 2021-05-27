WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens will offer this summer a variety of theater performances in partnership with Out of the Woods theater group.

First, there’s “Marian, or the True Tale of Robinhood” in June. That’s followed by a one-of-a-kind tea party with “Alice in Wonderland” in July. And in August, theatergoers will be treated to Shakespeare in the Gardens, as well as a Children’s Shakespeare Festival.

“Marian, or the True Tale of Robinhood” will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 17, 18 and 19 at the gardens, 1800 N. First Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Be sure to take blankets and chairs. Soda, wine and beer will be available for purchase, and food, offered by food trucks.

You can go down the rabbit hole with Alice, the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit and Caterpillar from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 23 when Monk Gardens presents the “Alice in Wonderland” tea party. Mingle with the Alice characters, enjoy tea party-themed mocktails, wine and light refreshments. On July 24, “Alice in the Gardens” premieres. Showings will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Monk Botanical Gardens will round out the season with Shakespeare in the Gardens and the Children’s Shakespeare Festival Aug. 12 through Aug. 14. By day, take the whole family for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” You can celebrate the fun and comedy of the play through an interactive performance. In the evening, showings of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” will be held at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Enjoy beer, wine, soda and local food trucks each night.



All performances will be hosted outdoors at Monk Botanical Gardens.

For a full summer line-up and event details, visit

monkgardens.org/page/special-events.

