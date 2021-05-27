WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will hold several in-person camps this summer with hands-on activities that are designed to foster curiosity and problem-solving.

To ensure the safety of guests, students and staff, a reduced number of seats will be available for each camp and participants will need to follow campus wide safety procedures.

2021 Summer Camps at NTC

Presidential Leadership & Community Involvement Camp

June 15 – 16 (Wausau)

Students entering sixth through eighth grade are encouraged to apply for this summer camp opportunity focusing on leadership, learning, community involvement and fun.

Summer Fun Camps

June 29 – July 1 (Wausau)

July 13 – 15 (Antigo)

July 27 – 29 (Phillips)

Students entering fifth through eighth grade will have the opportunity to participate in fun hands-on activities at NTC campuses and centers of excellence.

Women in Industry

July 13 – 15 (Wausau)

Girls entering sixth through tenth grade can take the first steps to becoming women in industry by exploring engineering and manufacturing fields and creating fun hands-on projects.

Additional details and registration information for all NTC summer camps can be found at www.ntc.edu/k12events.

Like this: Like Loading...