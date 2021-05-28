By Shereen Siewert

At least one person is injured and a medical helicopter has been called to a rollover crash on Hwy. 29 east of Wausau, near Wittenberg at mile marker 194.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. Initial emergency scanner reports one male victim is unconscious. As of 11:20 a.m. Spirit Air was summoned to the crash scene.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes is heavily backed up.

No additional details about the crash are immediately available. This is a developing story that will be updated.

