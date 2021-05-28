Thomas E. Fisher

Thomas E. Fisher, 67, of Rib Mountain, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Tom was born in Wilmington, Delaware on Christmas Day, 1953, to E. Eugene and Anne Marie (Mullen)Fisher. Tom married Lorrie, and together they had two amazing children, whom they both loved unconditionally.

Tom graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point with a Masters in Communicative Disorders-Audiology. He was employed as an audiologist in Champaign Illinois and then relocated to Wausau in 1979 and joined Ear, Nose and Throat, Associates. Later he completed a Doctorate of Audiology (AuD) at the University of Pennsylvania and continued to be dedicated to his patients at ENT Associates until his retirement in May of 2019.

Tom was a wonderful husband, father, grandpop, and friend. He was a dedicated dog owner who enjoyed deer and upland game hunting. He loved to travel, ride his Harley Davidson, and be outdoors camping or at the family cottage. He was always happy to cheer on his children in their many sporting events and was proud of their accomplishments. Tom also enjoyed golfing with the family, singing, and playing guitar.

His family will cherish many memories of his humor and light-hearted pranks. He loved cherry pie and Christmas, especially, since it was his birthday. It is fitting that his favorite movie was Miracle on 34th Street, which he watched over and over during the Christmas season. Most importantly, his family will find comfort in knowing that he lived a faithful life and is now at peace in Heaven with his Lord and Savior.

Tom is survived by his children, Kim (James) Kramer and Ben (Nicole) Fisher; his former wife, Lorrie Fisher; his grandchildren, Jackson, Carter, and Emlyn; his father, E. Eugene Fisher; his three sisters, Karyn(Jay) St Pierre, Nancy (George) Slater, and Barbara (Steve) Ingraham; his German Wirehair Pointer, Raina; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Anne Marie Fisher.

Celebration of life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston. Visitation will start at 10:00 am until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 PM. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate, and lunch will follow.

Family and friends are asked to go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family who will donate to a charity that was special to Tom. The family wishes to thank all their family and friends for their love and support during these difficult days.

John C. Wergin

John C. Wergin, 68, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 24, 2021.

John was born September 9, 1952 in Wausau to Gerald and Jean (Evans) Wergin. He graduated from Wausau East High School. Even prior to graduating high school, John started working for his dad in the construction industry. Over the years, the companies and positions changed, but John never left construction until he retired from RES America as a Site Safety Manager in 2020. He took great pride in earning his OSHA Outreach Trainer Certification.

John’s career required him to travel the country for 90% of each year. When he was back home with family, John enjoyed preparing wonderful meals and baking homemade pies. His famous pumpkin and five-berry are two pies that will be missed by many friends and family. John spent hours baking and hand delivering them all over Marathon County.

Outside of his career, John participated in several organizations, most notably the Masonic Temple, where he became a 32nd degree Mason. He was an Eagle Scout and served several years on the Wausau Area Carpenters Apprenticeship Committee. John was also known for his pranks and jokes. He went above and beyond to get a good laugh out of people. Whether it be a mystery phone call or hiding someone’s vehicle, John knew how to get the best of people.

Since retiring and moving back to Wausau, “Grandpa John” dedicated most of his free time to his twin granddaughters, Tessa and Alexis. They have always been his pride and joy. He loved taking them out for breakfast, shopping and short trips around town.

John is survived by his son, Gerald “Gerry” (Krystal) Wergin; granddaughters Tessa & Alexis Wergin; one sister, Marcia Wergin; three brothers, Paul, David and Scott Wergin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald & Jean (Evans) Wergin; one son, Charles Wergin; one sister Maryclare Flannery.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 9 at 11:00 am at Brainard Funeral Home’s Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI with visitation beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Rebecca Voss will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wergin family.

Jack L. Thayer

Jack L. Thayer, 68, of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his home.

Jack was born on July 20, 1952 in Antigo, the son of Jasper and Ella (Rahe) Thayer.

Jack went to school for drafting and worked at several local companies. He was a Mr. Fix-It and could fix just about anything. Jack loved being in the outdoors and hunting. Jack cherished the time spent with his family especially his grandchildren.

Jack is survived by two children, Siobhan Thayer and Sean (Melissa) Thayer; step-daughter, Angel (Dennis) Malueg-Thiex; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a sister Louise Starr.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra (Malueg) Thayer and a brother-in-law, Raymond Starr Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

