Major movie theater chains are making a major change to their mask requirements, according to officials from AMC, Regal and Cinemark.

Fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside theaters owned by those three companies.

For others, masks will now be “strongly encouraged,” but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in making the changes but say they will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances. Other procedures, such as social distancing requirements and enhanced cleaning protocols, remain in place and employees will still wear masks at this time regardless of their vaccination status.

Like this: Like Loading...