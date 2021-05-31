MERRILL – The summer concert lineup for Gazebo Nights at Normal Park have been set.

Four acts will make their Gazebo Nights debut, and lead performances begin at 6 p.m. and wrap up at about 8 p.m. Warm up hour begins at 5 p.m.

The lineup

July 8 – Reilly – Straight out of Milwaukee, Reilly was voted the Wisconsin Celtic band of the year by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry for 2019 and 2015. Reilly is known for playing Irish songs, as well as Tom Petty, Queen, Johnny Cash, CCR, Otis Redding and the Rolling Stones. Reilly will make its Gazebo Nights debut.

July 15 – Paul Filipowicz Band – Paul is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and harmonica player who has played from Denver to Mississippi to Merrill with his award-winning style of blues.

July 22 – The Quitters –Out of the Fox Cities, the Quitters offers a blend of classic hits from major artists of the 1980s to the more contemporary sounds of today’s music. From Michael Jackson to Blondie to Pink and Walk the Moon, The Quitters put their unique spin on a variety of high energy music. The Quitters will make their Gazebo Nights debut.

July 29 – Red Higgins, Lisa Marie and the Freedom Train. By FAR the most requested returning band from 2019, Red Higgins engages his audience like no other. Red is a Nashville recording artist and has appeared on numerous television shows, playing everything from Johnny Cash to Conway Twitty and Elvis.

Aug. 5 – Rising Phoenix – Another band making its Gazebo debut, Rising Phoenix is often the headline rock band for area county fairs. Known as the ultimate 70s and 80s Rock Party Band, Rising Phoenix has won the Wisconsin Area Music Industry People’s Choice Award for three years straight.

Aug. 12 – No concert.

Aug. 19 – American Idol’s Franki Moscato will make her Gazebo Nights debut for a Salute to First Responders and Health Care Workers event.

Aug. 26 – It’s Copper Box! The quartet from Oshkosh plays a variety of instruments, from the accordion to the sax, and is known for polka, rock and the blues, as well as its own originals.

Also making his Gazebo Nights debut is Merrill’s own Bryce Thomaschefsky, who will split the warm up hour each week with Winchester. They will play one hour before each scheduled concert, with the exception of Aug. 19.

All concerts are open to the public. Lawn chairs are highly suggested. Beverages are welcome. In the case of severe weather, concerts will be moved to Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes.

