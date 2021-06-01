RIB MOUNTAIN – Five hundred racers from 14 states explored local trails, waterways and parks as part of the late May 2021 Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge.

In its sixth year, racers biked, paddled, trekked, and even made a paracord survival bracelet, during the race as part of a special challenge, Ironbull said. Two hundred fifty-eight bracelets were donated to Operation Gratitude, to be sent to our troops and first responders.



Racers started and ended at Nine Mile County Forest with racers paddling the Wisconsin River, biking on mountain bike trails and trekking at Nine Mile and Wausau School Forest. Some racers also biked to Burma, Leathercamp, Kronenwetter, and Ringle Forest Units as part of the adventure.

Three races took place with the event: 3-hour, 8-hour and 18-hour adventure races.



Despite record cold temperatures, 75 18-hour racers paddled through the night including a 1-mile portage. The biggest challenge for even the most experienced racers was the fog that persisted throughout the night.

For pictures and results, visit https://www.ribmountainadventurechallenge.com/results.



Next year’s Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge will take place at a secret location Memorial Day weekend. The spinoff, Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge-Winter Edition will be held Jan. 22, 2022, across central Wisconsin’s frozen forests. Racers can register at https://ironbull-signup.redpodium.com/2022-winter-rmac.



Ironbull’s next event, the Ironring River Float, also will use the Wisconsin River. Participants can paddle or float down the river on June 26. For more information go to https://www.ironbull.org/ironring.

