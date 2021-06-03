By Shereen Siewert

An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in Lincoln County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, in a news release, said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in rural Lincoln County. Deputies in two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department squad cars were pursuing the driver of a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver veered off the roadway and crashed, officials said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died. The name, age and gender of the driver has not been released. No officers were injured.

DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Lincoln County Coroner’s Office, Merrill Fire Department, Merrill EMS, Merrill Police Department and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

