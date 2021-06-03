Newman Catholic golfers took top team honors Tuesday at a regional meet at Pine Valley.

While Newman has advanced as a team to sectionals twice in the past, this is the first time in school history they have placed first at the regional meet.

Peyton Schuelke of Manawa and Noah Gage of Marathon tied for the top score of 75, but Newman Catholic won as a team by 18 strokes. Led by Conner Krach, with a 78 out of of the second position, all four scores taken by Newman were under 95 and all four players placed in the top 10 for individuals.

Newman’s senior leader, Quinn Reeves, shot an 85 out of the first position, accompanied by Isaac Seidel with an 88 out of the fourth position, and Navaeh Nelson with a 94 out of the fifth position. Jack Hoelter, the Cardinals third position, shot 103 and the score was not used.

Newman Catholic (345), Manawa (363), Marathon (375) and Pacelli (395) will all advance to sectionals as a team. Ethan Mehlberg (84), Christian Johnson (84), both out of Wisconsin Valley Lutheran, will both advance as individuals along with Riley Gambsky (96) and Brandon Phillips (100) both out of Iola-Scandinavia.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran was set to advance as a team, but a scorecard error lead to the disqualification of their third player, resulting in Pacelli overtaking their position.

Sectionals at Hunter’s Glen in Crivitz are set for June 8.

