WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will hold College Exploration Days at all NTC campuses and the Agriculture Center of Excellence on June 22 and 24.

Pre-registration is required for this event, which will be held in-person with an online option for those who want to customize a virtual experience through Zoom.

High school students and their parents, as well as returning adults are invited to tour any NTC campus in Wausau, Phillips, Medford, Spencer, Antigo and Wittenberg or NTC’s Agriculture Center of Excellence in the village of Maine during this two-day event.

Attendees are invited on campus to:

Tour classroom + lab spaces

Connect with faculty from the program area of interest

Meet with a career coach

Speak with a financial aid specialist

Tour Timberwolf Suites student housing (Wausau campus)

Apply for free (savings of $30)

Enter for a chance to win Apple AirPods!

For the best selection of scheduled times for NTC’s College Exploration Days, register at www.ntc.edu/collegeexplorationdays.

For more information on current COVID protocols at NTC, visit www.ntc.edu/timberwolves-together.

Like this: Like Loading...