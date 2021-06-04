WAUSAU – IncredibleBank has announced the addition of Matthew Anderson to the bank’s home lending team. Anderson joined the bank in the role of home lender.

Matthew Anderson

Anderson has more than eight years of banking expertise and previously served clients in financial services at mBank, as well as BMO Harris in the central Wisconsin area. He will have responsibilities for examining, evaluating and recommending authorization for mortgage loans, in addition to analyzing references, financial status and asset verification. Anderson will also be responsible for facilitating the home lending process on behalf of his clients.

Anderson has been involved in Rotary, Young Professionals and Special Olympics, as well as various veteran’s charities. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps from 2004 – 2009 and served in Iraq during this time.

