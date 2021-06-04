WAUSAU Monk Botanical Gardens will host an open house from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 6 for its new nature-based preschool, Sprouts Garden Preschool, which will open this September.

Drop-in between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to meet Brittany Ollhoff, Sprouts Garden Preschool’s lead teacher, and learn more about the preschool – for kids from 3 to 5 years of age – and how to register them. A tour of the gardens also will be offered.

Sprouts Garden Preschool is a garden/nature-based preschool program that puts nature and plants at the heart of the program. It will be based on high-quality early childhood education and environmental education practices. It will help lay a foundation for environmental literacy. Students will spend at least 80 percent of their time outdoors, guided in exploration and learning by a skilled early childhood environmental educator.

To house the preschool, the gardens will build a yurt as the classroom. Skilled volunteers will be building the structure this weekend from Friday through Sunday. Visitors of the open house (and to the gardens) this weekend will be able to see the construction in motion.

For more information, visit monkgardens.org/page/sprouts-garden-preschool

