By Shereen Siewert

Members of Marathon County’s Executive Committee on Thursday took no further action after spending two hours in closed session discussing North Central Health Care.

The meeting was held one week after the chief executive officer of North Central Health Care in Wausau was placed on administrative for reasons that have not yet been made public.

Michael Loy spent three years as human resources director for the city of Wausau before joining NCHC in 2014, first as human resources executive and later as CEO. He was promoted to his most recent role in 2017.

On January 28 and February 12, 2021, the NCCSP Board authorized a third-party review of NCHC’s practices relative to compensation and benefits received by employees, the NCHC release stated. The review was conducted by von Briesen & Roper, S.C., Attorneys at Law of Milwaukee.

The closed session was related to that report, which included information on certain benefits granted some NCHC employees, county documents state.

Details of the final report have not yet been released. But three separate sources tell Wausau Pilot & Review the issue centers in part on educational benefits paid to some employees, money designed as incentives to balance the stark pay difference between public- and private-sector employees.

County officials have so far not responded to requests for further information or comment.

Like this: Like Loading...