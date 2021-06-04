Looking for their fourth come-from-behind victory in as many games in the young 2021 season, the Wisconsin Woodchucks were on the short end of a back-and-forth, 12-inning marathon, falling 5-4 to the Madison Mallards.

With the automatic runner on second activated from the 10th inning, Madison plated the go-ahead run with a pair of fielders’ choices in the 11th. The Woodchucks responded a half-inning later as Norris McClure beat a throw to home from third to knot the game at 4. The Mallards once again went on top with a sacrifice fly in the 12th.

With the Chucks trailing in the ninth, Noah Fitzgerald started the rally by leading off with a leadoff double. Tyler Kehoe singled in the second baseman two batters later as the Chucks made it 3-3.

Thursday’s matchup was pushed back 10 minutes as the grounds crew tended to a dampened field after an afternoon shower passed through the area.

Starting pitcher Tyler Hoeft allowed an unearned run in the second inning on a bases loaded walk. Wisconsin answered in the home half of the inning as Fitzgerald drove in Tyler MacGregor.

Madison made it 2-1 with a fifth inning RBI single, and 3-1 with a single to right an inning later.

The Woodchucks cut the deficit in half with a sixth inning as Fitzgerald logged his second RBI single of Thursday’s matchup, scoring McClure from second. Wisconsin held the Mallards scoreless for the next three innings, setting up the late-game rally.

Top Performers

Starting Pitcher Tyler Hoeft teamed up with catcher and Washington State University teammate Louie Albrecht to strike out six Mallards in five innings. Hoeft allowed two runs, none earned.

Reliever Harley Gollert threw five frames, allowing one earned run while having five strikeouts. He escaped a runners on the corners, one-out jam in the eighth and kept the Chucks within arms length of the Mallards in the late innings.

Fitzgerald went 3-4 with two RBIs, scoring game-tying run in the ninth and having a stolen base. He also advanced McClure with a sacrifice bunt in the 11th.

Next Up

The Woodchucks commence a four-day road trip Friday with a two-game series at the Lakeshore Chinooks. The away stretch ends with two games at the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters before the Chucks are back at Athletic Park on Tuesday for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Green Bay Booyah. The June 8 contest is the first Woody’s Reading Club Redemption Night of 2021.

For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

Madison Mallards 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 4

Game Date: Thursday June 3rd, 2021

Final/12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E Mallards 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 7 1 Woodchucks 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 9 2

W: Hudson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Camfield (1-1, 0.00 ERA) SV: Newman (1)

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Cratic, Cam CF 6 0 1 0 .250 Benson, Jt DH 4 1 0 1 .333 Shellenbarger, Bryant RF 6 0 0 0 .176 Campbell, Jacob C 4 0 1 1 .375 Bork, Kyle 3B 4 0 1 0 .571 Cavanaugh , Jack LF 5 2 1 0 .125 Dean, Tyler 1B 4 1 2 0 .250 Slonim, Jacob 2B 3 0 0 0 .273 – Scannell, Matt PH 1 0 0 1 .000 – Toso, Dominic 2B 0 0 0 0 .111 Frederick, Cam SS 4 1 1 2 .250 41 5 7 5

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kilpatrick, Kevin LF CF 5 0 0 1 .222 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 1 0 .467 – Brooks, Robert PH 1 0 1 1 1.000 – Kuntz, Roman LF PR 1 0 1 0 .300 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 6 0 1 0 .267 Trammell, Brandon RF 4 0 1 0 .429 Delgado, Tommy DH 5 0 0 0 .067 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 5 1 0 0 .143 Albrecht, Louie C 6 0 1 0 .200 Mcclure, Norris 3B 4 2 0 0 .286 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 1 3 2 .278 45 4 9 4

Madison Mallards

2B: J. Cavanaugh 1 (1); K. Bork 1 (3);

RBI: C. Frederick 2 (2); J. Campbell 1 (1); M. Scannell 1 (2); J. Benson 1 (2);

HBP: J. Campbell 1 (1); J. Benson 1 (1);

SB: J. Campbell 3 (3);

E: K. Bork 1 (1);

Team LOB: 10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: N. Fitzgerald 1 (2);

RBI: N. Fitzgerald 2 (4); R. Brooks 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (3);

HBP: K. Kilpatrick 1 (1);

CS: L. Albrecht 1 (1);

E: C. Mehlbauer 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (2);

Team LOB: 15;

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Neu , Andrew 5.2 5 2 0 3 4 0 0.00 – Anderson, Jack 1.2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0.00 – Horner, Christian 1.2 3 1 1 0 2 0 6.75 – Hudson, Terrell 2.0 1 1 0 2 3 0 0.00 – Newman, Eric 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 12.0 9 4 1 5 13 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hoeft, Tyler 5.0 3 2 0 3 6 0 0.00 – Gollert, Harley 5.0 4 1 1 1 5 0 1.80 – Camfield, Geo 2.0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0.00 12.0 7 5 1 4 13 0

Madison Mallards

WP: A. Neu 1 (1);

HB: J. Anderson 1 (1);

SO: A. Neu 4 (4); J. Anderson 4 (4); C. Horner 2 (3); T. Hudson 3 (3);

BB: A. Neu 3 (3); T. Hudson 2 (2);

BF: A. Neu 27 (27); J. Anderson 6 (6); C. Horner 8 (13); T. Hudson 10 (10); E. Newman 2 (2);

P-S: A. Neu 99-58; J. Anderson 26-15; C. Horner 31-21; T. Hudson 33-19; E. Newman 4-3;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: H. Gollert 1 (1);

HB: T. Hoeft 2 (2);

SO: T. Hoeft 6 (6); H. Gollert 5 (5); G. Camfield 2 (7);

BB: T. Hoeft 3 (3); H. Gollert 1 (1);

BF: T. Hoeft 23 (23); H. Gollert 20 (20); G. Camfield 6 (18);

P-S: T. Hoeft 85-47; H. Gollert 71-47; G. Camfield 23-18;

Umpires: Plate: R. Knox-Reyes 1B: J. Hulsey 3B: F. Jones

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:51:00

Attendance: 1711

Venue: Athletic Park

