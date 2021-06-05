For the second time in two road games, the Wisconsin Woodchucks came from behind to secure a dramatic victory.

After falling into an early 3-1 hole, the Chucks chipped away at the deficit as they have done all season thus far.

Brandon Trammell led off the top of the 4th inning with a double and scored on Bryson Hill’s sacrifice fly, helping the Woodchucks chase Lakeshore’s starting pitcher.

Then in the top of the 6th, Noah Fitzgerald’s double put two runners into scoring position for catcher Dalton Reeves. Reeves belted a towering home run to right-center field, giving the Woodchucks a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 8th, reliever Will Geerdes faced a bases-loaded jam after an error brought the Chinooks to within one run. But he induced a pair of ground balls, including a double play, to limit the damage and keep the score tied at 5-5.

In the top of the 9th, Kevin Kilpatrick’s wall-scraping blast to left field put the Woodchucks right back in front, 7-5. Later in the inning, Trammell’s double brought home Tyler Kehoe, and Tyler MacGregor knocked him in with a single to give the Woodchucks their final insurance run.

Chandler Poell struck out the side in the bottom of the 9th to improve the Woodchucks’ record to 4-1 on the young season.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Sean Higgins worked four innings, allowing three runs (two earned). He struck out three Chinooks and did not issue any walks.

Will Geerdes earned the win after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the 8th. He worked a total of four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and striking out two.

Dalton Reeves hit his first home run as a Woodchuck and threw out Chinooks left fielder Conner Fiene on a snap throw to first from his catcher position.

Tyler MacGregor and Kevin Kilpatrick each collected three hits.

Next Up

The Woodchucks continue their four-game road trip tomorrow with the series finale against the Chinooks. Then on Sunday, they’ll head to Wisconsin Rapids for a two-game set against the Rafters. The next home game is slated for Tuesday, June 8 against Green Bay.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 9 @ Lakeshore Chinooks 5

Game Date: Friday June 4th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 0 4 9 12 3 Chinooks 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 9 0

W: Geerdes (1-0, 2.25 ERA) L: Jarecki (0-1, 12.00 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5 1 3 2 .304 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 1 2 1 .474 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3 0 0 0 .222 Trammell, Brandon RF 5 2 2 1 .417 Hill, Bryson 3B 3 1 0 1 .000 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 5 0 3 1 .263 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 5 1 1 0 .261 Reeves, Dalton C 4 1 1 3 .167 Mcclure, Norris DH 3 2 0 0 .235 37 9 12 9

Chinooks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Rose, Nathan DH 5 0 0 0 .263 Doersching, Griffin 1B 3 2 2 1 .238 Bales, Brennen 2B 4 1 1 0 .500 Aide, Nathan CF 3 0 1 0 .333 Vecrumba, Ethan RF 4 1 1 1 .444 Doyle, Dalton 3B 4 1 1 1 .304 Swenson, Riley C 4 0 1 2 .222 Aguilar, Bryan SS 4 0 1 0 .176 Fiene, Conner LF 4 0 1 0 .333 35 5 9 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. Trammell 2 (2); T. Macgregor 1 (1); T. Kehoe 1 (1); N. Fitzgerald 1 (3);

HR: D. Reeves 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (1);

RBI: T. Kehoe 1 (2); B. Hill 1 (1); D. Reeves 3 (3); K. Kilpatrick 2 (5); B. Trammell 1 (3); T. Macgregor 1 (5);

HBP: B. Hill 1 (1);

CS: D. Reeves 2 (2);

E: B. Hill 1 (1); C. Mehlbauer 2 (3);

Team LOB: 7;

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: R. Swenson 1 (1); G. Doersching 1 (1);

HR: G. Doersching 1 (2);

RBI: R. Swenson 2 (2); G. Doersching 1 (5); E. Vecrumba 1 (3); D. Doyle 1 (3);

SB: R. Swenson 3 (3);

CS: R. Swenson 1 (1);

Team LOB: 5;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Higgins, Sean 4.0 5 3 2 0 3 1 4.50 – Geerdes, Will 4.0 4 2 1 2 2 0 2.25 – Poell , Chandler 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 9.0 9 5 3 2 8 1

Chinooks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Glassey, Joe 3.1 4 2 2 1 1 0 5.40 – Mueller, Mitch 2.2 3 3 3 0 4 1 5.06 – Jarecki, Jim 3.0 5 4 4 2 6 1 12.00 9.0 12 9 9 3 11 2

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: S. Higgins 3 (3); W. Geerdes 2 (2); C. Poell 3 (4);

BB: W. Geerdes 2 (2);

BF: S. Higgins 17 (17); W. Geerdes 17 (17); C. Poell 3 (6);

P-S: S. Higgins 56-40; W. Geerdes 55-40; C. Poell 15-10;

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: J. Glassey 1 (1); J. Jarecki 2 (2);

HB: M. Mueller 1 (3);

SO: J. Glassey 1 (1); M. Mueller 4 (8); J. Jarecki 6 (6);

BB: J. Glassey 1 (1); J. Jarecki 2 (2);

BF: J. Glassey 15 (15); M. Mueller 12 (24); J. Jarecki 16 (16);

P-S: J. Glassey 58-36; M. Mueller 48-34; J. Jarecki 66-39;

Umpires: Plate: T. Brewer 1B: P. McMorris 3B: A. Perry

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:56:10

Attendance: 783

Venue: Kapco Park

