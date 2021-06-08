The Wausau American Legion Post 10 volunteers delivered meals cooked by Bunkers to Wausau area veterans in need on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. In the last 15 months the post has delivered over 2500 meals with the help of our volunteers and generous local business donations.

This Post 10 “Veterans Helping Veterans “program was created to provide meals to veterans in need on the holidays. It was increased to monthly during the Covid pandemic to help veterans remain safe at home.

Meals will be delivered again on Wednesday, June 9 which will be our last delivery for the summer. The Post will resume deliver of meals in the fall for the Holidays.

Story and photos compliments of Mike Heilmann

