PLOVER – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will hold an outdoor chamber performance on June 23 at the scenic Village Gardens in Plover.

CWSO musicians Steve Bjella, Mary Moran and Anna Cromwell will play a variety of chamber pieces from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2811 Porter Court in Plover.

Adherence to social distance guidelines are highly encouraged. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

For more information about the CWSO, call 715-345-7726 or visit cwso.org.

