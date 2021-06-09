WAUSAU – Like roadmaps, quilts in an exhibition at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this summer reveal places of origin and paths to understanding America’s cultural fabric.

“Handstitched Worlds: The Cartography of Quilts,”on view June 12 through Aug. 29, will feature quilts spanning the 19th to 21st centuries from the collection of the American Folk Art Museum in New York City. Representing a range of materials, motifs and techniques, the exhibition’s quilts include traditional early American examples and contemporary sculptural assemblages.

Sarah FitzSimons, “Pacific Quilt.” Photo courtesy Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

“Pacific Quilt,” will also be on view June 12 through Aug. 29.

On view concurrently is a giant, map-like quilt, created by Sarah FitzSimons, a University of Wisconsin-Madison Art Department faculty artist. Her “Pacific Quilt” features varying shades of blue fabric to convey the Pacific Ocean’s underwater topography and sewn lines depicting surface currents.

Program possibilities

Night Out @ the Woodson, when the museum stays open until 7:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, offers opportunities for evening strolls through the galleries and grounds. Those summer evenings on July 1 and Aug. 5 include Sculpture Garden Yoga, if weather permits these outdoor-only sessions, led by a 5 Koshas Yoga and Wellness instructor, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register at www.5koshasyoga.com/yoga/class-schedule/ and plan to bring and wear face coverings, as well as bring mats or blankets. Session will be canceled if weather requires; watch the 5 Koshas Facebook page for updates.

Woodson Art Museum admission is always free and health-conscious measures remain in place: mask wearing, physical distancing and sanitizing. Learn more here. Before visiting, check www.lywam.org for any updates.

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, email the museum at info@lywam.org, or call 715-845-7010.

