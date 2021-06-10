As the University of Wisconsin -Stevens Point transitions to a more familiar campus experience, its campuses are open to the public this summer and various aspects of campus are changing.

As of June 7, UW-Stevens Point no longer requires face coverings for those who are fully vaccinated. The decision from Chancellor Thomas Gibson is based on COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local public health agencies.



“The vigilance of our employees and students in following COVID-19 precautions, being tested regularly and getting the vaccine has kept our campuses safe and our community healthy during the past year,” Gibson said in a news release. “While we must continue these healthy behaviors, we are encouraged by vaccine availability and fewer COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.”

Physical distancing of 6 feet indoors and outdoors continues to be required if unsure whether those near you are fully vaccinated, or in large gatherings.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are required to continue wearing face coverings at all UW-Stevens Point campuses and facilities. In addition, face coverings are required in Student Health Service and the UWSP Counseling Center; when participating in testing services; and at indoor gatherings where physical distancing is not possible. Participants in summer camps and conferences must continue to follow UW System policies and expectations outlined for youth programs.

Campuses are open to the public. Campus tours are available, and student orientation sessions scheduled. Event requests from members of the public may be made by email at campres@uwsp.edu and are subject to approval.

Facilities at the Stevens Point campus, including the Allen Fitness Center, Schmeeckle Reserve Visitor Center, University Store, University Library, Information and Tickets, U.S. Bank, Haircraft and Surplus Property, are open with precautions. The Marshfield Clinic Champions Hall pool, climbing wall and track are closed for the summer.

Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at all UW-Stevens Point campuses for students, employees and community members. Schedule tests at the links below:

Stevens Point – Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dreyfus University Center food court, 1015 Reserve St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/point

Marshfield – Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon, physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield

– Mondays, 8 a.m. to noon, physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield Wausau – Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., art building, 620 S. Seventh Ave. http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/wausau

