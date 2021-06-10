ASHWAUBENON, WI – Clayton Mehlbauer homered, Bryson Hill drove in three runs, and Tyler Hoeft pitched six sparkling innings as the Woodchucks cruised to a 9-4 road victory over the Green Bay Booyah.

Using a three-run first inning against Booyah starter Caleb Reis, the Woodchucks jumped ahead and led wire to wire. Bryson Hill’s sacrifice fly plated Noah Fitzgerald before Clayton Mehlbauer took the first pitch of his at-bat over the right field wall to drive in Brandon Trammell and put the Woodchucks ahead 3-0.

Hill, who finished with three RBI, tallied another when his 3rd inning single brought home Kevin Kilpatrick. The very next at-bat, Mehlbauer narrowly missed a second home run to right field. He settled for a sacrifice fly that put the Woodchucks ahead 5-0.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Tyler Hoeft kept the Booyah bats quiet over six innings of one-run ball. He allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out six to pick up his first win of the year.

After Green Bay got on the board in the bottom of the 5th, Brandon Trammell’s two-run single broke the game open in the top of the 6th. Tyler MacGregor and Tyler Kehoe both scored on the play. The Woodchucks finished the game with nine runs, raising their road average to 5 runs per game.

The ‘Chucks are now 7-2 on the season and 5-1 on the road.

Top Performers

Mehlbauer and Hill each drove in three runs on the evening.

Brandon Trammell was 2-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI.

Hoeft is now 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA through 11 innings pitched on the season. He’s tallied 12 strikeouts through his first two starts.

Peyton Schofield and Dylan MacCallum saw work out of the bullpen tonight, striking out two each in their relief outings.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 9 @ Green Bay Booyah 4

Game Date: Wednesday June 9th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks3021030009100
Booyah000010012473

W: Hoeft (1-0, 0.82 ERA) L: Reis (0-2, 9.00 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4110.222
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4111.341
Trammell, Brandon DH 4322.379
Hill, Bryson 3B 3023.200
– Mcclure, Norris PH  3B 1000.222
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3113.250
Reeves, Dalton C 5010.217
Delgado, Tommy RF 4000.074
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3210.219
Kehoe, Tyler CF 3110.433
349109
BooyahABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Pearson, Dalton LF 3010.462
Croes, Dayson SS 4011.500
Vazquez, David DH 4010.154
Blasick, Nathan 1B 3110.450
Wagner, Max 3B 3000.200
Hollow, Kaden C 3111.222
Thompson, Bubba 2B 4112.105
Smith, Connor RF 3010.111
– Wickman, Ryan PR  RF 1100.200
Lewis, Nadir CF 3000.156
31474

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: C. Mehlbauer 1 (1);

RBI: B. Hill 3 (5); C. Mehlbauer 3 (8); K. Kilpatrick 1 (13); B. Trammell 2 (6);

HBP: T. Kehoe 1 (1);

SB: B. Hill 1 (1);

Team LOB: 6;

Green Bay Booyah

2B: N. Blasick 1 (3); D. Pearson 1 (3); K. Hollow 1 (1);

HR: B. Thompson 1 (1);

RBI: K. Hollow 1 (4); D. Croes 1 (2); B. Thompson 2 (3);

E: M. Wagner 2 (2); D. Pearson 1 (2);

Team LOB: 4;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Hoeft, Tyler6.02112600.82
– Schofield, Peyton2.03111204.50
– Maccallum, Dylan1.022202118.00
9.07443101
BooyahIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Reis, Caleb4.05664119.00
– Chadwick, Tyler4.05310206.14
– Coon, Mason1.00001100.00
9.01097541

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Hoeft 1 (1);

SO: T. Hoeft 6 (12); P. Schofield 2 (3); D. Maccallum 2 (2);

BB: T. Hoeft 2 (5); P. Schofield 1 (3);

BF: T. Hoeft 21 (44); P. Schofield 10 (20); D. Maccallum 5 (5);

P-S: T. Hoeft 76-47; P. Schofield 45-27; D. Maccallum 23-13;

Green Bay Booyah

HB: C. Reis 1 (1);

SO: C. Reis 1 (7); T. Chadwick 2 (6); M. Coon 1 (1);

BB: C. Reis 4 (6); M. Coon 1 (1);

BF: C. Reis 22 (53); T. Chadwick 16 (34); M. Coon 4 (4);

P-S: C. Reis 63-37; T. Chadwick 49-32; M. Coon 21-13;

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:29:32

Attendance: 963

Venue: Capital Credit Union Park