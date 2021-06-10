ASHWAUBENON, WI – Clayton Mehlbauer homered, Bryson Hill drove in three runs, and Tyler Hoeft pitched six sparkling innings as the Woodchucks cruised to a 9-4 road victory over the Green Bay Booyah.

Using a three-run first inning against Booyah starter Caleb Reis, the Woodchucks jumped ahead and led wire to wire. Bryson Hill’s sacrifice fly plated Noah Fitzgerald before Clayton Mehlbauer took the first pitch of his at-bat over the right field wall to drive in Brandon Trammell and put the Woodchucks ahead 3-0.

Hill, who finished with three RBI, tallied another when his 3rd inning single brought home Kevin Kilpatrick. The very next at-bat, Mehlbauer narrowly missed a second home run to right field. He settled for a sacrifice fly that put the Woodchucks ahead 5-0.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Tyler Hoeft kept the Booyah bats quiet over six innings of one-run ball. He allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out six to pick up his first win of the year.

After Green Bay got on the board in the bottom of the 5th, Brandon Trammell’s two-run single broke the game open in the top of the 6th. Tyler MacGregor and Tyler Kehoe both scored on the play. The Woodchucks finished the game with nine runs, raising their road average to 5 runs per game.

The ‘Chucks are now 7-2 on the season and 5-1 on the road.

Top Performers

Mehlbauer and Hill each drove in three runs on the evening.

Brandon Trammell was 2-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI.

Hoeft is now 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA through 11 innings pitched on the season. He’s tallied 12 strikeouts through his first two starts.

Peyton Schofield and Dylan MacCallum saw work out of the bullpen tonight, striking out two each in their relief outings.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 9 @ Green Bay Booyah 4

Game Date: Wednesday June 9th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 3 0 2 1 0 3 0 0 0 9 10 0 Booyah 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 4 7 3

W: Hoeft (1-0, 0.82 ERA) L: Reis (0-2, 9.00 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 1 1 0 .222 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 1 1 1 .341 Trammell, Brandon DH 4 3 2 2 .379 Hill, Bryson 3B 3 0 2 3 .200 – Mcclure, Norris PH 3B 1 0 0 0 .222 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 3 1 1 3 .250 Reeves, Dalton C 5 0 1 0 .217 Delgado, Tommy RF 4 0 0 0 .074 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 2 1 0 .219 Kehoe, Tyler CF 3 1 1 0 .433 34 9 10 9

Booyah AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Pearson, Dalton LF 3 0 1 0 .462 Croes, Dayson SS 4 0 1 1 .500 Vazquez, David DH 4 0 1 0 .154 Blasick, Nathan 1B 3 1 1 0 .450 Wagner, Max 3B 3 0 0 0 .200 Hollow, Kaden C 3 1 1 1 .222 Thompson, Bubba 2B 4 1 1 2 .105 Smith, Connor RF 3 0 1 0 .111 – Wickman, Ryan PR RF 1 1 0 0 .200 Lewis, Nadir CF 3 0 0 0 .156 31 4 7 4

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: C. Mehlbauer 1 (1);

RBI: B. Hill 3 (5); C. Mehlbauer 3 (8); K. Kilpatrick 1 (13); B. Trammell 2 (6);

HBP: T. Kehoe 1 (1);

SB: B. Hill 1 (1);

Team LOB: 6;

Green Bay Booyah

2B: N. Blasick 1 (3); D. Pearson 1 (3); K. Hollow 1 (1);

HR: B. Thompson 1 (1);

RBI: K. Hollow 1 (4); D. Croes 1 (2); B. Thompson 2 (3);

E: M. Wagner 2 (2); D. Pearson 1 (2);

Team LOB: 4;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hoeft, Tyler 6.0 2 1 1 2 6 0 0.82 – Schofield, Peyton 2.0 3 1 1 1 2 0 4.50 – Maccallum, Dylan 1.0 2 2 2 0 2 1 18.00 9.0 7 4 4 3 10 1

Booyah IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Reis, Caleb 4.0 5 6 6 4 1 1 9.00 – Chadwick, Tyler 4.0 5 3 1 0 2 0 6.14 – Coon, Mason 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 9.0 10 9 7 5 4 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: T. Hoeft 1 (1);

SO: T. Hoeft 6 (12); P. Schofield 2 (3); D. Maccallum 2 (2);

BB: T. Hoeft 2 (5); P. Schofield 1 (3);

BF: T. Hoeft 21 (44); P. Schofield 10 (20); D. Maccallum 5 (5);

P-S: T. Hoeft 76-47; P. Schofield 45-27; D. Maccallum 23-13;

Green Bay Booyah

HB: C. Reis 1 (1);

SO: C. Reis 1 (7); T. Chadwick 2 (6); M. Coon 1 (1);

BB: C. Reis 4 (6); M. Coon 1 (1);

BF: C. Reis 22 (53); T. Chadwick 16 (34); M. Coon 4 (4);

P-S: C. Reis 63-37; T. Chadwick 49-32; M. Coon 21-13;

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:29:32

Attendance: 963

Venue: Capital Credit Union Park

