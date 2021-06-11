WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders underwent a  lengthy delay at Athletic Park Thursday. When play resumed in the backdrop of steady lingering  showers, the Chucks were unable to escape an early hole, falling 9-3 to the Dock Spiders. 

Wisconsin is now 7-3 and a half game ahead of Fond du Lac in the Great Lakes West Division. 

A storm cell slowly danced through Marathon County Thursday evening, forcing the umpires to  stop the matchup between frames in the second inning. The hiatus—called for at approximately 7  p.m., lasted officially two hours and two minutes. 

The Dock Spiders led 5-1 when the game was paused. Two third inning runs allowed Fond du  Lac to extend their cushion to 7-1 before making it 8-1 on a fourth inning sacrifice fly. 

Before the extended delay, Brandon Trammell opened the scoring for the Woodchucks in the  bottom of the first with a solo home run to right field. 

Trailing in the fourth, Dalton Reeves got a run back for the Chucks with an RBI single. Tyler  Kehoe then followed suit in the seventh with a sacrifice fly. 

A Dock Spider solo home run in the top of the ninth gave Fond du Lac a six-run lead that they  held onto through the final out. 

Will Geerdes started on the mound for Wisconsin. His outing lasted two innings before being  relieved by Sean Higgins after the lightning wait.

Higgins’ night concluded after three innings, handing the ball to Jace Baumann, who threw a pair  of frames. Chandler Poell’s eighth inning and Dane Miller’s ninth finished the game. 

Top Performers 

Trammell had a solo home run in the first inning. He went 1-4 Thursday. 

Reeves was 1-4 with an RBI. 

Baumann didn’t allow a run during his two-inning appearance. 

Next Up 

The Woodchucks are at home all weekend, with the series finale against Fond du Lac slated for  6:35 p.m. Friday at Athletic Park. There will be postgame fireworks presented by Cellcom. 

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 9 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3

Game Date: Thursday June 10th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Dock Spiders0521000019140
Woodchucks100100100342

W: Thomas (1-0, 1.35 ERA) L: Geerdes (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Simpson, Chandler 2B 4120.385
Loftin, Jackson 1B 4021.355
McDonald, Kyte CF 4001.000
Spiegel, Josh C 4200.000
Lasko, Ryan RF 3321.318
Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B 5130.250
Harry, Jay SS 5133.500
Hampton, Maurice DH 5011.176
Mckelvey, Christian LF 4111.318
389148
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4000.200
– Schoenvogel, Jacob PH 1000.000
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 3010.341
Trammell, Brandon RF 4111.364
Hill, Bryson 3B 2100.182
Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 2000.235
Reeves, Dalton C 4011.222
Kuntz, Roman DH 2000.318
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3110.229
– Mcclure, Norris PH 1000.211
Kehoe, Tyler CF 3001.394
29343

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: J. Loftin 1 (3); C. Simpson 1 (1);

HR: R. Lasko 1 (2);

RBI: J. Harry 3 (3); C. Mckelvey 1 (5); J. Loftin 1 (3); M. Hampton 1 (3); K. McDonald 1 (1); R. Lasko 1 (7);

HBP: R. Lasko 1 (1);

SB: J. Loftin 2 (7); C. Simpson 2 (14);

CS: C. Simpson 1 (1); R. Lasko 1 (2);

Team LOB: 8;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

3B: T. Macgregor 1 (1);

HR: B. Trammell 1 (2);

RBI: B. Trammell 1 (7); D. Reeves 1 (4); T. Kehoe 1 (3);

HBP: B. Hill 1 (2);

E: B. Hill 1 (4); C. Mehlbauer 1 (4);

Team LOB: 7;

Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Bellissimo, Jared1.011101113.50
– Sachen, Austin2.11115403.86
– Thomas, Nathan5.22111701.35
9.04336121
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Geerdes, Will2.05531106.00
– Higgins, Sean3.03311303.86
– Baumann , Jace2.03000003.00
– Poell , Chandler1.01001100.00
– Miller, Dane1.021100110.13
9.01495351

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: A. Sachen 1 (1); N. Thomas 3 (3);

HB: N. Thomas 1 (1);

SO: J. Bellissimo 1 (3); A. Sachen 4 (4); N. Thomas 7 (8);

BB: A. Sachen 5 (5); N. Thomas 1 (3);

BF: J. Bellissimo 4 (22); A. Sachen 12 (12); N. Thomas 21 (25);

P-S: J. Bellissimo 13-8; A. Sachen 64-35; N. Thomas 92-65;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: S. Higgins 2 (2);

HB: S. Higgins 1 (1);

SO: W. Geerdes 1 (3); S. Higgins 3 (6); C. Poell 1 (6);

BB: W. Geerdes 1 (3); S. Higgins 1 (1); C. Poell 1 (3);

BF: W. Geerdes 12 (29); S. Higgins 14 (31); J. Baumann 9 (15); C. Poell 5 (15); D. Miller 4 (14);

P-S: W. Geerdes 41-28; S. Higgins 55-33; J. Baumann 22-16; C. Poell 14-8; D. Miller 13-7;

Umpires: Plate: T. Brewer 1B: P. McMorris 3B: A. Perry

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:02:00

Attendance: 876

Venue: Athletic Park