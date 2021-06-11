WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders underwent a lengthy delay at Athletic Park Thursday. When play resumed in the backdrop of steady lingering showers, the Chucks were unable to escape an early hole, falling 9-3 to the Dock Spiders.

Wisconsin is now 7-3 and a half game ahead of Fond du Lac in the Great Lakes West Division.

A storm cell slowly danced through Marathon County Thursday evening, forcing the umpires to stop the matchup between frames in the second inning. The hiatus—called for at approximately 7 p.m., lasted officially two hours and two minutes.

The Dock Spiders led 5-1 when the game was paused. Two third inning runs allowed Fond du Lac to extend their cushion to 7-1 before making it 8-1 on a fourth inning sacrifice fly.

Before the extended delay, Brandon Trammell opened the scoring for the Woodchucks in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to right field.

Trailing in the fourth, Dalton Reeves got a run back for the Chucks with an RBI single. Tyler Kehoe then followed suit in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

A Dock Spider solo home run in the top of the ninth gave Fond du Lac a six-run lead that they held onto through the final out.

Will Geerdes started on the mound for Wisconsin. His outing lasted two innings before being relieved by Sean Higgins after the lightning wait.

Higgins’ night concluded after three innings, handing the ball to Jace Baumann, who threw a pair of frames. Chandler Poell’s eighth inning and Dane Miller’s ninth finished the game.

Top Performers

Trammell had a solo home run in the first inning. He went 1-4 Thursday.

Reeves was 1-4 with an RBI.

Baumann didn’t allow a run during his two-inning appearance.

Next Up

The Woodchucks are at home all weekend, with the series finale against Fond du Lac slated for 6:35 p.m. Friday at Athletic Park. There will be postgame fireworks presented by Cellcom.

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 9 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3

Game Date: Thursday June 10th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Dock Spiders 0 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 14 0 Woodchucks 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 3 4 2

W: Thomas (1-0, 1.35 ERA) L: Geerdes (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Simpson, Chandler 2B 4 1 2 0 .385 Loftin, Jackson 1B 4 0 2 1 .355 McDonald, Kyte CF 4 0 0 1 .000 Spiegel, Josh C 4 2 0 0 .000 Lasko, Ryan RF 3 3 2 1 .318 Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B 5 1 3 0 .250 Harry, Jay SS 5 1 3 3 .500 Hampton, Maurice DH 5 0 1 1 .176 Mckelvey, Christian LF 4 1 1 1 .318 38 9 14 8

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 4 0 0 0 .200 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PH 1 0 0 0 .000 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 3 0 1 0 .341 Trammell, Brandon RF 4 1 1 1 .364 Hill, Bryson 3B 2 1 0 0 .182 Mehlbauer, Clayton SS 2 0 0 0 .235 Reeves, Dalton C 4 0 1 1 .222 Kuntz, Roman DH 2 0 0 0 .318 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 1 1 0 .229 – Mcclure, Norris PH 1 0 0 0 .211 Kehoe, Tyler CF 3 0 0 1 .394 29 3 4 3

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: J. Loftin 1 (3); C. Simpson 1 (1);

HR: R. Lasko 1 (2);

RBI: J. Harry 3 (3); C. Mckelvey 1 (5); J. Loftin 1 (3); M. Hampton 1 (3); K. McDonald 1 (1); R. Lasko 1 (7);

HBP: R. Lasko 1 (1);

SB: J. Loftin 2 (7); C. Simpson 2 (14);

CS: C. Simpson 1 (1); R. Lasko 1 (2);

Team LOB: 8;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

3B: T. Macgregor 1 (1);

HR: B. Trammell 1 (2);

RBI: B. Trammell 1 (7); D. Reeves 1 (4); T. Kehoe 1 (3);

HBP: B. Hill 1 (2);

E: B. Hill 1 (4); C. Mehlbauer 1 (4);

Team LOB: 7;

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Bellissimo, Jared 1.0 1 1 1 0 1 1 13.50 – Sachen, Austin 2.1 1 1 1 5 4 0 3.86 – Thomas, Nathan 5.2 2 1 1 1 7 0 1.35 9.0 4 3 3 6 12 1

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Geerdes, Will 2.0 5 5 3 1 1 0 6.00 – Higgins, Sean 3.0 3 3 1 1 3 0 3.86 – Baumann , Jace 2.0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.00 – Poell , Chandler 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 – Miller, Dane 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 1 10.13 9.0 14 9 5 3 5 1

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: A. Sachen 1 (1); N. Thomas 3 (3);

HB: N. Thomas 1 (1);

SO: J. Bellissimo 1 (3); A. Sachen 4 (4); N. Thomas 7 (8);

BB: A. Sachen 5 (5); N. Thomas 1 (3);

BF: J. Bellissimo 4 (22); A. Sachen 12 (12); N. Thomas 21 (25);

P-S: J. Bellissimo 13-8; A. Sachen 64-35; N. Thomas 92-65;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: S. Higgins 2 (2);

HB: S. Higgins 1 (1);

SO: W. Geerdes 1 (3); S. Higgins 3 (6); C. Poell 1 (6);

BB: W. Geerdes 1 (3); S. Higgins 1 (1); C. Poell 1 (3);

BF: W. Geerdes 12 (29); S. Higgins 14 (31); J. Baumann 9 (15); C. Poell 5 (15); D. Miller 4 (14);

P-S: W. Geerdes 41-28; S. Higgins 55-33; J. Baumann 22-16; C. Poell 14-8; D. Miller 13-7;

Umpires: Plate: T. Brewer 1B: P. McMorris 3B: A. Perry

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:02:00

Attendance: 876

Venue: Athletic Park

Like this: Like Loading...