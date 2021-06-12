WAUSAU, WI – A day removed from a loss in the rain at Athletic Park, the Wisconsin Woodchucks were back in action at home looking for redemption in the series finale against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

They left no doubt early that they would be back in the win column Friday evening.

The Chucks set the tone from the beginning, with Tyler Kehoe scoring Kevin Kilpatrick on just the second at bat of the game. Bash Randle scored later in the frame after walking in his first plate appearance as a Woodchuck in an inning which also included a run on a passed ball.

Kilpatrick and Kehoe also logged RBIs in the fourth inning to extend Wisconsin’s lead to 5-0.

The Woodchucks didn’t allow a run in the early-season, first place determining matchup. Wisconsin’s pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts and no walks Friday.

With the win, the Chucks remain in first place in the Great Lakes West Division by a game and a half over Fond du Lac. Wisconsin is 8-3 on the season and has not dropped a series in 2021.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Osvaldo Mendez pitched five shutout innings with nine strikeouts and just one walk. He allowed five hits while converting a first base pickoff attempt.

Kehoe went 2-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Kilpatrick was also 2-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Harley Gollert threw three frames out of the bullpen, striking three batters out and allowing just a singular hit.

Geo Camfield pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Next Up

The Woodchucks remain home for the weekend, welcoming the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a two game series Saturday and Sunday. First pitch Saturday evening is set for 6:05 p.m. at Athletic Park, where it will be Military Appreciation Day at the Ballpark. Military personnel will receive a free box seat with a Military ID or proof of service.

For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 0 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5

Game Date: Friday June 11th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Dock Spiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 Woodchucks 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 X 5 10 1

W: Mendez (1-0, 2.89 ERA) L: Woods (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Simpson, Chandler 2B 4 0 2 0 .395 Mckelvey, Christian LF 4 0 1 0 .308 Loftin, Jackson SS 4 0 0 0 .314 Manthey, Connor 1B 4 0 0 0 .342 Josenberger, Tavian 3B 3 0 1 0 .222 Gallaher , Ben C 3 0 0 0 .250 – Spiegel, Josh PH 1 0 0 0 .000 Hampton, Maurice CF 3 0 0 0 .162 Chapman, Aaron DH 2 0 1 0 .294 – Ignoffo, Ryan DH PH 1 0 0 0 .222 Kim, Andrew RF 2 0 0 0 .115 – Lasko, Ryan RF PH 1 0 0 0 .304 32 0 5 0

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kilpatrick, Kevin DH 3 1 2 1 .362 Kehoe, Tyler CF 3 1 2 1 .417 Randle, Bash SS 3 1 1 0 .333 Trammell, Brandon RF 2 0 1 0 .371 – Kuntz, Roman PH RF 1 0 1 0 .348 Hill, Bryson 3B 3 0 1 0 .200 Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 3 0 0 1 .186 Reeves, Dalton C 3 0 0 0 .200 – Vincent, Colton PH C 1 0 0 0 .000 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 4 1 1 0 .231 Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 4 1 1 0 .200 30 5 10 3

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: C. Mckelvey 1 (1);

HBP: T. Josenberger 1 (2);

SB: C. Simpson 2 (16); T. Josenberger 1 (1);

E: C. Manthey 1 (2);

Team LOB: 6;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. Kehoe 1 (2);

RBI: T. Kehoe 1 (4); N. Fitzgerald 1 (5); K. Kilpatrick 1 (14);

SB: J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);

CS: T. Kehoe 1 (4);

E: B. Hill 1 (5);

Team LOB: 7;

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Woods, Eamonn 2.0 3 3 3 2 2 0 7.71 – Middaugh, Taylor 6.0 7 2 1 3 2 0 0.73 8.0 10 5 4 5 4 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Mendez, Osvaldo 5.0 4 0 0 0 9 0 2.89 – Gollert, Harley 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 1.13 – Camfield, Geo 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 9.0 5 0 0 0 12 0

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: E. Woods 1 (2);

SO: E. Woods 2 (4); T. Middaugh 2 (6);

BB: E. Woods 2 (4); T. Middaugh 3 (6);

BF: E. Woods 11 (22); T. Middaugh 26 (55);

P-S: E. Woods 44-23; T. Middaugh 85-51;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: G. Camfield 1 (1);

SO: O. Mendez 9 (11); H. Gollert 3 (8);

BF: O. Mendez 18 (38); H. Gollert 11 (31); G. Camfield 4 (23);

P-S: O. Mendez 81-50; H. Gollert 36-30; G. Camfield 11-6;

Umpires: Plate: P. McMorris 1B: A. Perry 3B: T. Brewer

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:30:00

Attendance: 1577

Venue: Athletic Park

