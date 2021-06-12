WAUSAU, WI – A day removed from a loss in the rain at Athletic Park, the Wisconsin  Woodchucks were back in action at home looking for redemption in the series finale against the  Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. 

They left no doubt early that they would be back in the win column Friday evening. 

The Chucks set the tone from the beginning, with Tyler Kehoe scoring Kevin Kilpatrick on just  the second at bat of the game. Bash Randle scored later in the frame after walking in his first  plate appearance as a Woodchuck in an inning which also included a run on a passed ball. 

Kilpatrick and Kehoe also logged RBIs in the fourth inning to extend Wisconsin’s lead to 5-0. 

The Woodchucks didn’t allow a run in the early-season, first place determining matchup.  Wisconsin’s pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts and no walks Friday. 

With the win, the Chucks remain in first place in the Great Lakes West Division by a game and a  half over Fond du Lac. Wisconsin is 8-3 on the season and has not dropped a series in 2021. 

Top Performers 

Starting pitcher Osvaldo Mendez pitched five shutout innings with nine strikeouts and just one  walk. He allowed five hits while converting a first base pickoff attempt.  

Kehoe went 2-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Kilpatrick was also 2-3 with a walk and an RBI. 

Harley Gollert threw three frames out of the bullpen, striking three batters out and allowing just a  singular hit. 

Geo Camfield pitched a scoreless ninth inning. 

Next Up 

The Woodchucks remain home for the weekend, welcoming the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a two game series Saturday and Sunday. First pitch Saturday evening is set for 6:05 p.m. at Athletic  Park, where it will be Military Appreciation Day at the Ballpark. Military personnel will receive  a free box seat with a Military ID or proof of service. 

For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 0 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5

Game Date: Friday June 11th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Dock Spiders000000000051
Woodchucks30020000X5101

W: Mendez (1-0, 2.89 ERA) L: Woods (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Simpson, Chandler 2B 4020.395
Mckelvey, Christian LF 4010.308
Loftin, Jackson SS 4000.314
Manthey, Connor 1B 4000.342
Josenberger, Tavian 3B 3010.222
Gallaher , Ben C 3000.250
– Spiegel, Josh PH 1000.000
Hampton, Maurice CF 3000.162
Chapman, Aaron DH 2010.294
– Ignoffo, Ryan DH  PH 1000.222
Kim, Andrew RF 2000.115
– Lasko, Ryan RF  PH 1000.304
32050
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kilpatrick, Kevin DH 3121.362
Kehoe, Tyler CF 3121.417
Randle, Bash SS 3110.333
Trammell, Brandon RF 2010.371
– Kuntz, Roman PH  RF 1010.348
Hill, Bryson 3B 3010.200
Fitzgerald, Noah 2B 3001.186
Reeves, Dalton C 3000.200
– Vincent, Colton PH  C 1000.000
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 4110.231
Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 4110.200
305103

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: C. Mckelvey 1 (1);

HBP: T. Josenberger 1 (2);

SB: C. Simpson 2 (16); T. Josenberger 1 (1);

E: C. Manthey 1 (2);

Team LOB: 6;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. Kehoe 1 (2);

RBI: T. Kehoe 1 (4); N. Fitzgerald 1 (5); K. Kilpatrick 1 (14);

SB: J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);

CS: T. Kehoe 1 (4);

E: B. Hill 1 (5);

Team LOB: 7;

Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Woods, Eamonn2.03332207.71
– Middaugh, Taylor6.07213200.73
8.01054540
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Mendez, Osvaldo5.04000902.89
– Gollert, Harley3.01000301.13
– Camfield, Geo1.00000000.00
9.05000120

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: E. Woods 1 (2);

SO: E. Woods 2 (4); T. Middaugh 2 (6);

BB: E. Woods 2 (4); T. Middaugh 3 (6);

BF: E. Woods 11 (22); T. Middaugh 26 (55);

P-S: E. Woods 44-23; T. Middaugh 85-51;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: G. Camfield 1 (1);

SO: O. Mendez 9 (11); H. Gollert 3 (8);

BF: O. Mendez 18 (38); H. Gollert 11 (31); G. Camfield 4 (23);

P-S: O. Mendez 81-50; H. Gollert 36-30; G. Camfield 11-6;

Umpires: Plate: P. McMorris 1B: A. Perry 3B: T. Brewer

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:30:00

Attendance: 1577

Venue: Athletic Park