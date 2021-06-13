Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin: Donate Blood. During the donation process, only one pint of blood is drawn. People in need may not live without it. Healthy donors without any cold symptoms. Call 715 -842- 0761 FIRST to make an appointment.

Social Media and/or Blog Writer. Good News Project is keeping the public informed of their services. If you have a passion for the environment and/or healthcare, and can express yourself through the written word, this would be a great fit for you! Contact Susie at 715-843-5985 or Susie@goodnewswi.com.

Fix –It / Repair Person Needed: KATS (Keep Area Teens Safe. Help change lightbulbs, fix faucets, shovel, put up shelves and more! The new house is beautiful, but needs a few things taken care of. Contact Kathleen at 715-298-5053 or 715-370-0083 or director@katsinc.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Books/Magazines for Hospice Patients. Heartland Hospice accepts new or “like new” books and magazines with popular themes: animals, farms, travel, music, poetry, “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books, history and landscapes. Contact Amanda at 715-344-4541 or Amanda.cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com.

Dual-Language Books Wanted. McLit Marathon County Literacy utilizes books for children or adults who are bilingual. If you have gently, used or new books to donate, contact Connie at 715-679-6170 or mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

White Board and Cork Board Needed: North Central Health Care. We are in need of a medium-sized corkboard and white board. Contact Kathy at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org.

Items Needed for The Women’s Community Shelter. Toilet brushes (with holders), small trash bins, shower curtain liners and hooks, dish bins, small fans and lamps. Please contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information and to arrange delivery.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

