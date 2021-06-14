By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the victims in a weekend multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Hwy. 51 for hours and snarled southbound traffic on nearby county highways.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, reported at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Mile Marker 200. That spot is located between Merrill and Brokaw.

Police say a driver rear-ended another vehicle with four passengers inside. That vehicle then rear-ended a third vehicle with two passengers.

The couple was riding in the middle vehicle. A medical helicopter was paged to the crash but Darlene Rosenbecker, 99, and Ralph Rosenbecker, 88, died of their injuries, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The names of the other drivers have not been released.

Like this: Like Loading...