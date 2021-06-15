Auto Select Super Late Models presented by C-Tech

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 52 Brock Heinrich Wausau 187

2 44 Justin Mondeik Gleason 183

3 76W Jason Weinkauf Merrill 172

4 02 Rayce Haase Wausau 166

5 12 Mark Mackesy Wausau 162

6 76V Travis Volm Mosinee 162

7 93D Dillon Mackesy Athens 149

8 10 Noah Gajewski Marathon 116

9 86 A.J. Kreager Wausau 81 10 8 Nathan Steif Wausau 73

11 40L Jeremy Lepak Wausau 49

12 15 Gabe Sommers Plover 46 13 36 Louis Goss Green Bay 39

Super Late Model Notes: The super late models were the lone class to get in a race last week, completing their 60-lap feature under ominous skies before rain fell just after the start of the mini stocks semi-feature. Justin Mondeik won his first feature of the season, leading all but three laps of the 60-lap feature… Ja son Weinkauf set fast time and came on to finish second in the feature, getting by early leader Rayce Haase late in the race… Brock Heinrich finished third with Haase coming in fourth and Travis Volm placing fifth… Heinrich, Mondeik and Mark Mackesy have feature wins this season at SPS, and Mondeik’s win moved him within four points of Heinrich for the points lead.

Racing begins: 7 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adults (13 & over): $15 Kids 6-12: $8

Kids 5 & under: FREE

Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 13 Alex Volm Mosinee 132

2 47 Jeff Spatz Wausau 124

3 37 Brian Plisch Athens 121

4 19S Mitch Stankowski Wausau 120

5 25 Brian (Butchie) Schramm Wausau 112

6 14 Brett Breitenfeldt Wausau 104

7 20 Jevin Guralski Wausau 45

8 27 Sierra Alexander Schofield 9

Pure Stock Notes: The pure stocks joined the mini mods and mini stocks in having their race programs rained out last week, only completing qualifying with Mitch Stankowski setting fast time… The class will race double features this week, including a makeup of the feature rained out last week.

Snap-On Mini Mods

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 31 Joe Kuehn Wausau 149

2 06S George Seliger Wausau 142

3 55 Gary Garand Weston 125

4 5 Kevin Tessmer Wausau 113

5 43 Chad Ferge Weston 110

6 93 Jim Lietz Mosinee 107

7 9 Dale Louze Mosinee 94

8 40 Brian Marquardt Weston 90

9 06L Dave Lembke Germantown 82

10 17 Keagen Benz Wausau 77

11 92 John Lietz Mosinee 53

12 32 Kole Ferge Schofield 45

13 88 Mike Jaeger Kronenwetter 39

Mini Mod Notes: The points remain the same this week from a week ago as the mini mods also had a short night last week, only completing qualifying with Snappy Joe Kuehn setting fast time… The class will race double features this week, including a makeup of the feature rained out last week.

Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 14B Eric Breitenfeldt Wausau 137

2 77 Garret Strachota Wausau 131

3 12 Tom Lecher Wausau 117

4 2 Chris Boykins Wausau 116

5 14R Amanda Rowe Mosinee 100

6 55 Zach Budleski Wausau 94

7 33 Kyle Check Shantytown 87

8 85 Hunter Landwehr Stratford 83

9 10B Brad Lecher Wausau 81

10 22 Wayne Gauger Kronenwetter 68

11 9 Josh Dublin Weston 66

12 65 Clayton Phillips Marathon 64

13 03 Ashley Schoone Gleason 59

14 76 Jake Halterman Stanley 43

15 89 Makayla Last Wausau 42

16 6 Brad Abt Schofield 41

17 06 Dave Lembke Germantown 40

18 48 Brandon Sischo Stratford 39

19 78 Tyler Muller Sun Prairie 36

20 3 Kendra Baumann Wausau 34

21 10T Travis Lang Wausau 33

22 13 Jenny Wegner Wausau 33

23 7M Max Manowski Wausau 33

24 47 Joey Blaschka Wausau 30

25 35 Jen Richard Weston 5

26 7L Luke Mikula Wausau 4

Mini Stock Notes: The mini stocks also will race two features this week after seeing their race program rained out last week. The mini stocks were on the track for their semi-feature last week and took the green flag but were red-flagged quickly after when Jim Schara spun on the backstretch and slid into a light pole embankment. Schara was driving the car of his daughter Amanda Rowe for the night.

Ropa’s Pizza Bandoleros 2020 Final Standings

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 901 Alex Hartwig Portage 388

2 20 Jevin Guralski Wausau 365

3 64M Anna Malouf Rhinelander 314

4 88 Cohen Henze Juda 286

5 52 Avery Linnerud Milton 262

6 17 Keagen Benz Wausau 251

7 5 Paxton Benz Wausau 244

8 9 Collin Murphy Janesville 216

9 05 Tucker Bodendorfer Muskego 121

10 06 Adam Ratliff Apple Valley, Minn. 83

11 13 Ayden Brockhouse Shakopee, Minn. 83

12 12 Ayrton Brockhouse Shakopee, Minn. 82

13 64B Cooper Bodendorfer Muskego 77

14 78 Tyler Muller Sun Prairie 47

15 70 Josiah Kottschade Ramsey, Minn. 44

16 29 Axel Oldenhoff Lake Mills 43

17 07 Jackson Kottschade Ramsey, Minn. 41

18 32 Colton Roe Pershall Onalaska 39

19 4 Lexi Stargardt Neillsville 38

