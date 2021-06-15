GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of a missing boater from the waters of Green Bay.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jorge Bautista was one of seven people who were thrown into the water when their boat capsized about 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Vincent Point, about five miles south of Bay Shore County Park. The Green Bay man was the only one who did not survive.

Brown County sheriff’s officials say five boats and specialized sonar equipment was used in recovery efforts. Authorities say two kayakers discovered the man’s body about 4 p.m. Monday and contacted law enforcement.

