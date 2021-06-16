Meow there, I’m Sylvester!

I’m a sweet feline who was surrendered to HSMC after my owner could no longer care for me. I’m a handsome guy who loves to be around people and would love to be a part of your family!

I am a relaxed guy and would do best in a home with older kids. If you think a friendly guy like me could be the one for you, come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

