Kathleen “Kathy” R. Lampe, 71, Rothschild, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born October 17, 1949 in Wausau, daughter of the late Gene and Marion (Kurth) Lodholz. On October 23, 1971, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Lampe at First English Lutheran Church, Wausau. He survives.

For many years, Kathy worked as a teller and bookkeeper for Citizens Bank (Associated Bank) until her retirement. Following retirement, she began her “dream job” working at the Needle Workshop/Quilting Workshop in Wausau.

Kathy was a lifetime member of First English Lutheran Church and a member of the church Social Concerns Committee and Mission Team.

She enjoyed quilting and was a founding member of the Pine Tree Quilters. She liked to attend quilting shows in Paducah, Kentucky and most recently attended the quilting workshops at the Tree Haven in Tomahawk. We will cherish each and every stitching and quilting item we received over the years from mom. It will serve as a reminder of the joy she had creating these works of art. Kathy also loved gardening and was a Master Gardener. She developed may special friendships as a member of the Garden Buds and Liberty Ladies.

Her other interests included trips to Door County with her family, cross-stitch, reading, traveling, cooking and baking. We will miss her wonderful holiday meals.

Kathy had five Sheltie dogs that she loved immensely and brought her much comfort and joy over the years.

Survivors include, her husband, Bob; three children, Kristin (Matt Schmitz) Lampe, Green Bay, Evan (Hsiao-pei Yen) Lampe, New Taipei City, Taiwan and Amanda (Devin Ferrini) Lampe, Panama City, FL; three grandchildren, Ninel Lampe and Ty and Brooke Schmitz; one brother, Richard “Dick” (Karen) Lodholz, Wausau; two sisters-in-law, Eileen Wiese, Dousman and Karen (Terry) Steiner, Grafton; one brother-in-law, Daniel (Michelle) Lampe, Marathon; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Ryan Lodholz; one brother-in-law, Chet Wiese; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Sally Lampe.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Memorials may be directed to First English Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Douglas Warren Smith, born December 1, 1973, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 in his home on June 10, 2021.

Doug attended Abbotsford High School. Growing up, Doug loved to go camping with his family at Lake Holcombe, enjoyed collecting and trading sports cards, and yodeling freely for all to hear as he skied down Powder Horn Mountain in Michigan. His life revolved around watching sports events and talking about sports with anyone who would listen. Doug enjoyed attending local sports games, bowling, attending summer concerts in the park and doing puzzles. He looked forward to going out for lunches and dinners to Sammie’s Pizza with his parents and spending time with his dear friends at St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

Doug is survived by his parents, James and Diane Smith; four siblings, Kelly Bertelsen (Daniel), Chad Smith (Lori), Rebecca Thom (Dave) and Jay Smith (Trish). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Ashley Green (Trace), David Socha (Lauren), Amanda Green (Eric), Adam Green, Braxton Smith, Lane Thom, Cassidy Smith and Calvin Smith. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Warren and Delores Marquand; paternal grandparents, Orval and Mary Smith; and Godfather, Todd Winchell.

Isaiah 40:31 …but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

A private funeral service will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau for immediate family and Doug’s church family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ronald J. Brewer, 82, died Monday, June 14, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Care Partners, Schofield.

He was born July 16, 1938 in Berlin, son of the late Lawrence and Alicia (Much) Brewer. On March 19, 1960 he married Donna VandeBrink at Immanuel United Methodist Church, Ripon. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2012.

Ron farmed for most of his life but also drove truck and worked for Great Lakes Cheese both as a forklift driver and line worker. He enjoyed hunting especially turkey hunting and spending time outside watching the birds. He was an avid Packer and Brewers fan.

Survivors include his children, Mark (Norma) Brewer, Berlin, Laura (Bill) Belmont, Custer, Douglas (Sally) Brewer, Ripon, Burt (Paula) Brewer, Pickett and Hope (Idongesit) Ukpong, Kronenwetter; grandchildren, Kyle (Lindsey) Coehoorn, Holly (Thomas) Dreifuerst, Johnny (Kate), Abby, Rachel and Ryan Brewer, Bryce, Brooke (finance Tyler Kasuboski) and Braydon Brewer, Jorden Ukpong; step granddaughters, Connie Wright, Anasia Ukpong and Hillary (special friend Carl) Bastone; seven great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; siblings, Fred (Nancy) Brewer, Berlin and Adell Jewell, Redgranite, many other family and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Donna, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and brother-in-law, Carl Jewell.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth St. funeral home. Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Nepeuskun Cemetery, Berlin. The funeral will be live streamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page or for later viewing on the website.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Care Partners, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, MedEvac, SAFER and Inclusa for the kind, compassionate care given to Ron.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Geraldine Slater, 88, formerly of Birnamwood, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Geraldine was born on August 13, 1932 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Roy and Eleanor (Drogosch) Johnson.

On September 17, 1949, Geraldine was united in marriage to James Slater in Shawano. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Geraldine was employed at Marathon Electric for 41 years until her retirement. She was a member of the former Congregational Church in Birnamwood.

Geraldine enjoyed knitting, puzzles, the stock market and the occasional trip to the casino.

Geraldine is survived by two daughters, Joann Carpenter of Mosinee and Peggy (Robert) Pyszka of Arpin; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter, Kim; two brothers, Wayne and Richard and a sister, Lorraine Trullis.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

