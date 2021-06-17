MOSINEE – Real estate developer S.C. Swiderski has launched S.C. Swiderski Homes, a new division that designs and builds residential homes throughout Wisconsin., S.C. Swiderski announced today.

The first single-family homes will be started in the fall in the Lallapalooza Estates subdivision in Black River Falls. The company purchased additional land in Madison, Eau Claire, Whiting and Rice Lake for S.C. Swiderski Homes and is under contract to buy land in other locations. The company will design and build single-family, twin homes and townhomes.

“Building homes is a natural evolution for the company; we will be able to leverage our design, development and construction capabilities and experienced teams,” said Jacqui McElroy, director of business development, in a news release. The company is using its in-house design team for the building plans and has engaged S.C. Swiderski Construction as exclusive builder of its homes. SCS Real Estate will handle the real estate transactions for S.C. Swiderski Homes.

Beginning in 2022, S.C. Swiderski Homes will expand to allow clients to choose from interior and exterior design packages to help them create their perfect home.

Like this: Like Loading...