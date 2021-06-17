WAUSAU – Out of the Woods theater group will present “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood” today, June 17, as well as June 18 and June 19 at Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau.

Robin Hood is and has always been Maid Marian in disguise and leads a motley group of Merry Men (many of whom are not men) against the greedy Prince John. As the poor get poorer and the rich get richer, who will stand for the vulnerable if not Robin? Modern concerns and romantic entanglements clash on the battlefield and on the ramparts of Nottingham Castle.

This show is rated PG-13 for adult language and content.

Tickets are available at monkgardens.org/page/special-events. Adults are $20 for non-members and $18 for members. Children 17 and younger are $15 if non-members and $13 if members. Children 3 and younger are free.

Soda, water, wine and beer will be available for purchase and a food truck will be at the show.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. each night and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. at 1800 N. First Ave. Take your blankets and chairs.



For a full summer line-up of theatrical performances and event details, visit

monkgardens.org/page/special-events.

Like this: Like Loading...