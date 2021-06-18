The bats were quiet after a pair of first-inning runs. But a four-run eighth inning gave the Wisconsin Woodchucks a 6-4 win over the Madison Mallards at Athletic Park Tuesday night. 

Madison scored four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Wisconsin didn’t land a baserunner between the third and sixth innings. But a fielder’s choice turned fielding error off the bat of Tommy Delgado scored Anthony Valdez and Jacob Schoenvogel in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Chucks a lead for good. 

Kevin Kilpatrick led the inning off with a double, before Jordan Schaffer doubled in the left fielder one at-bat later. Schaffer–playing in his first Woodchucks game–tied the game by taking home from third base on a wild pitch. 

The Chucks are now 10-6 with the win, snapping a two-game losing streak and staying atop the Great Lakes West Division. 

The Woodchucks drew first blood with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. They didn’t land a baserunner until two outs were recorded, but RBI singles from Valdez and Tyler MacGregor gave the Chucks an early lead.

Madison made it 2-1 with a two-out RBI single in the fifth. They tied it in the sixth with a sacrifice fly before going ahead 4-2 with a two-run homer later in the frame.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Sean Higgins threw four scoreless innings, striking out six Madison batters. The Columbia Lion escaped three jams with two runners on and nobody out. The Mallards were 0-9 with runners in scoring position against Higgins.

Schaffer was 1-4 with an RBI and a double. 

Kilpatrick was 1-4 with a double. 

Dante Chirico, Peyton Schofield and Tom Kane all pitched scoreless innings, with Chirico totaling one and 1/3 frames. 

Madison Mallards 4 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 6

Game Date: Thursday June 17th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Mallards0000130004121
Woodchucks20000004X671

W: Schofield (1-0, 3.60 ERA) L: Hudson (1-1, 7.20 ERA) SV: Kane (1)

MallardsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Fuhrman, Michael SS 5110.286
Iadisernia, Alex DH 5010.260
Cratic, Cam CF 5000.286
Shellenbarger, Bryant RF 4031.291
Bork, Kyle 3B 4120.260
Baldwin, Drake C 3120.265
Toso, Dominic 2B 4000.184
Kalafut, Joseph 1B 3011.154
Benson, JT LF 4122.250
374124
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4110.324
Schaffer, Jordan 2B  SS 4111.250
Lockwood, Griffin C 4120.500
– Schoenvogel, Jacob PR 0100.091
– Vincent, Colton C 0000.143
Trammell, Brandon DH 3100.311
Valdez, Antonio 3B 3111.167
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3011.234
Franks, Brock SS 3010.167
– Kayfus, Cj PH 1000.000
– Randle, Bash 2B 0000.200
Delgado, Tommy RF 2000.108
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4000.319
31673

Madison Mallards

HR: J. Benson 1 (1); 

RBI: B. Shellenbarger 1 (10); J. Kalafut 1 (2); J. Benson 2 (6); 

SB: D. Baldwin 1 (1); C. Cratic 1 (5); B. Shellenbarger 1 (1); J. Kalafut 1 (1); 

E: M. Fuhrman 1 (3); 

Team LOB: 10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (3); J. Schaffer 1 (1); 

RBI: A. Valdez 1 (2); T. Macgregor 1 (9); J. Schaffer 1 (1); 

SB: T. Delgado 1 (3); 

CS: T. Delgado 1 (1); 

E: B. Franks 1 (1); 

Team LOB: 6;

MallardsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Baldino, Jacob4.03222306.55
– Jungers, Kyle1.00000103.77
– Vomhof, Sam1.00000100.00
– Horner, Christian1.01001006.14
– Hudson, Terrell0.03320007.20
– Lancour, Kade1.00102101.42
8.0764560
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Higgins, Sean4.05001602.45
– Geerdes, Will1.24430018.22
– Chirico, Dante 1.12001201.54
– Schofield, Peyton1.01000203.60
– Kane, Thomas1.00001100.00
9.012433111

Madison Mallards

WP: K. Lancour 1 (1); 

SO: J. Baldino 3 (9); K. Jungers 1 (12); S. Vomhof 1 (3); K. Lancour 1 (4); 

BB: J. Baldino 2 (5); C. Horner 1 (4); K. Lancour 2 (2); 

BF: J. Baldino 17 (52); K. Jungers 3 (60); S. Vomhof 3 (6); C. Horner 4 (36); T. Hudson 3 (27); K. Lancour 6 (29); 

P-S: J. Baldino 61-40; K. Jungers 6-5; S. Vomhof 8-8; C. Horner 17-9; T. Hudson 6-5; K. Lancour 25-13; 

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 1 (2); 

SO: S. Higgins 6 (12); D. Chirico 2 (12); P. Schofield 2 (5); T. Kane 1 (3); 

BB: S. Higgins 1 (2); D. Chirico 1 (2); T. Kane 1 (3); 

BF: S. Higgins 18 (49); W. Geerdes 10 (39); D. Chirico 7 (48); P. Schofield 4 (24); T. Kane 3 (8); 

P-S: S. Higgins 68-46; W. Geerdes 33-23; D. Chirico 26-16; P. Schofield 23-14; T. Kane 11-7; 

Umpires: Plate: A. Fulton 1B: W. Paschal 3B: N. Hall Jr

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:54:00

Attendance: 735

Venue: Athletic Park