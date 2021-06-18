The bats were quiet after a pair of first-inning runs. But a four-run eighth inning gave the Wisconsin Woodchucks a 6-4 win over the Madison Mallards at Athletic Park Tuesday night.
Madison scored four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Wisconsin didn’t land a baserunner between the third and sixth innings. But a fielder’s choice turned fielding error off the bat of Tommy Delgado scored Anthony Valdez and Jacob Schoenvogel in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Chucks a lead for good.
Kevin Kilpatrick led the inning off with a double, before Jordan Schaffer doubled in the left fielder one at-bat later. Schaffer–playing in his first Woodchucks game–tied the game by taking home from third base on a wild pitch.
The Chucks are now 10-6 with the win, snapping a two-game losing streak and staying atop the Great Lakes West Division.
The Woodchucks drew first blood with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. They didn’t land a baserunner until two outs were recorded, but RBI singles from Valdez and Tyler MacGregor gave the Chucks an early lead.
Madison made it 2-1 with a two-out RBI single in the fifth. They tied it in the sixth with a sacrifice fly before going ahead 4-2 with a two-run homer later in the frame.
Top Performers
Starting pitcher Sean Higgins threw four scoreless innings, striking out six Madison batters. The Columbia Lion escaped three jams with two runners on and nobody out. The Mallards were 0-9 with runners in scoring position against Higgins.
Schaffer was 1-4 with an RBI and a double.
Kilpatrick was 1-4 with a double.
Dante Chirico, Peyton Schofield and Tom Kane all pitched scoreless innings, with Chirico totaling one and 1/3 frames.
Madison Mallards 4 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 6
Game Date: Thursday June 17th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Mallards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|1
|Woodchucks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|X
|6
|7
|1
W: Schofield (1-0, 3.60 ERA) L: Hudson (1-1, 7.20 ERA) SV: Kane (1)
|Mallards
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Fuhrman, Michael SS
|5
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Iadisernia, Alex DH
|5
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Cratic, Cam CF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Shellenbarger, Bryant RF
|4
|0
|3
|1
|.291
|Bork, Kyle 3B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.260
|Baldwin, Drake C
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.265
|Toso, Dominic 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Kalafut, Joseph 1B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Benson, JT LF
|4
|1
|2
|2
|.250
|37
|4
|12
|4
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.324
|Schaffer, Jordan 2B SS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Lockwood, Griffin C
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|– Schoenvogel, Jacob PR
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.091
|– Vincent, Colton C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Trammell, Brandon DH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Valdez, Antonio 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Macgregor, Tyler 1B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Franks, Brock SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|– Kayfus, Cj PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|– Randle, Bash 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Delgado, Tommy RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.108
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|31
|6
|7
|3
Madison Mallards
HR: J. Benson 1 (1);
RBI: B. Shellenbarger 1 (10); J. Kalafut 1 (2); J. Benson 2 (6);
SB: D. Baldwin 1 (1); C. Cratic 1 (5); B. Shellenbarger 1 (1); J. Kalafut 1 (1);
E: M. Fuhrman 1 (3);
Team LOB: 10;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (3); J. Schaffer 1 (1);
RBI: A. Valdez 1 (2); T. Macgregor 1 (9); J. Schaffer 1 (1);
SB: T. Delgado 1 (3);
CS: T. Delgado 1 (1);
E: B. Franks 1 (1);
Team LOB: 6;
|Mallards
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Baldino, Jacob
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|6.55
|– Jungers, Kyle
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.77
|– Vomhof, Sam
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|– Horner, Christian
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.14
|– Hudson, Terrell
|0.0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7.20
|– Lancour, Kade
|1.0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1.42
|8.0
|7
|6
|4
|5
|6
|0
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Higgins, Sean
|4.0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.45
|– Geerdes, Will
|1.2
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8.22
|– Chirico, Dante
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1.54
|– Schofield, Peyton
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.60
|– Kane, Thomas
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|9.0
|12
|4
|3
|3
|11
|1
Madison Mallards
WP: K. Lancour 1 (1);
SO: J. Baldino 3 (9); K. Jungers 1 (12); S. Vomhof 1 (3); K. Lancour 1 (4);
BB: J. Baldino 2 (5); C. Horner 1 (4); K. Lancour 2 (2);
BF: J. Baldino 17 (52); K. Jungers 3 (60); S. Vomhof 3 (6); C. Horner 4 (36); T. Hudson 3 (27); K. Lancour 6 (29);
P-S: J. Baldino 61-40; K. Jungers 6-5; S. Vomhof 8-8; C. Horner 17-9; T. Hudson 6-5; K. Lancour 25-13;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: P. Schofield 1 (2);
SO: S. Higgins 6 (12); D. Chirico 2 (12); P. Schofield 2 (5); T. Kane 1 (3);
BB: S. Higgins 1 (2); D. Chirico 1 (2); T. Kane 1 (3);
BF: S. Higgins 18 (49); W. Geerdes 10 (39); D. Chirico 7 (48); P. Schofield 4 (24); T. Kane 3 (8);
P-S: S. Higgins 68-46; W. Geerdes 33-23; D. Chirico 26-16; P. Schofield 23-14; T. Kane 11-7;
Umpires: Plate: A. Fulton 1B: W. Paschal 3B: N. Hall Jr
Weather: Cloudy
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:54:00
Attendance: 735
Venue: Athletic Park