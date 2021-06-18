The bats were quiet after a pair of first-inning runs. But a four-run eighth inning gave the Wisconsin Woodchucks a 6-4 win over the Madison Mallards at Athletic Park Tuesday night.

Madison scored four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Wisconsin didn’t land a baserunner between the third and sixth innings. But a fielder’s choice turned fielding error off the bat of Tommy Delgado scored Anthony Valdez and Jacob Schoenvogel in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Chucks a lead for good.

Kevin Kilpatrick led the inning off with a double, before Jordan Schaffer doubled in the left fielder one at-bat later. Schaffer–playing in his first Woodchucks game–tied the game by taking home from third base on a wild pitch.

The Chucks are now 10-6 with the win, snapping a two-game losing streak and staying atop the Great Lakes West Division.

The Woodchucks drew first blood with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. They didn’t land a baserunner until two outs were recorded, but RBI singles from Valdez and Tyler MacGregor gave the Chucks an early lead.

Madison made it 2-1 with a two-out RBI single in the fifth. They tied it in the sixth with a sacrifice fly before going ahead 4-2 with a two-run homer later in the frame.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Sean Higgins threw four scoreless innings, striking out six Madison batters. The Columbia Lion escaped three jams with two runners on and nobody out. The Mallards were 0-9 with runners in scoring position against Higgins.

Schaffer was 1-4 with an RBI and a double.

Kilpatrick was 1-4 with a double.

Dante Chirico, Peyton Schofield and Tom Kane all pitched scoreless innings, with Chirico totaling one and 1/3 frames.

Madison Mallards 4 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 6

Game Date: Thursday June 17th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Mallards 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 4 12 1 Woodchucks 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 X 6 7 1

W: Schofield (1-0, 3.60 ERA) L: Hudson (1-1, 7.20 ERA) SV: Kane (1)

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Fuhrman, Michael SS 5 1 1 0 .286 Iadisernia, Alex DH 5 0 1 0 .260 Cratic, Cam CF 5 0 0 0 .286 Shellenbarger, Bryant RF 4 0 3 1 .291 Bork, Kyle 3B 4 1 2 0 .260 Baldwin, Drake C 3 1 2 0 .265 Toso, Dominic 2B 4 0 0 0 .184 Kalafut, Joseph 1B 3 0 1 1 .154 Benson, JT LF 4 1 2 2 .250 37 4 12 4

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 1 1 0 .324 Schaffer, Jordan 2B SS 4 1 1 1 .250 Lockwood, Griffin C 4 1 2 0 .500 – Schoenvogel, Jacob PR 0 1 0 0 .091 – Vincent, Colton C 0 0 0 0 .143 Trammell, Brandon DH 3 1 0 0 .311 Valdez, Antonio 3B 3 1 1 1 .167 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 0 1 1 .234 Franks, Brock SS 3 0 1 0 .167 – Kayfus, Cj PH 1 0 0 0 .000 – Randle, Bash 2B 0 0 0 0 .200 Delgado, Tommy RF 2 0 0 0 .108 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 0 0 .319 31 6 7 3

Madison Mallards

HR: J. Benson 1 (1);

RBI: B. Shellenbarger 1 (10); J. Kalafut 1 (2); J. Benson 2 (6);

SB: D. Baldwin 1 (1); C. Cratic 1 (5); B. Shellenbarger 1 (1); J. Kalafut 1 (1);

E: M. Fuhrman 1 (3);

Team LOB: 10;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (3); J. Schaffer 1 (1);

RBI: A. Valdez 1 (2); T. Macgregor 1 (9); J. Schaffer 1 (1);

SB: T. Delgado 1 (3);

CS: T. Delgado 1 (1);

E: B. Franks 1 (1);

Team LOB: 6;

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Baldino, Jacob 4.0 3 2 2 2 3 0 6.55 – Jungers, Kyle 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3.77 – Vomhof, Sam 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 – Horner, Christian 1.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 6.14 – Hudson, Terrell 0.0 3 3 2 0 0 0 7.20 – Lancour, Kade 1.0 0 1 0 2 1 0 1.42 8.0 7 6 4 5 6 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Higgins, Sean 4.0 5 0 0 1 6 0 2.45 – Geerdes, Will 1.2 4 4 3 0 0 1 8.22 – Chirico, Dante 1.1 2 0 0 1 2 0 1.54 – Schofield, Peyton 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 3.60 – Kane, Thomas 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 9.0 12 4 3 3 11 1

Madison Mallards

WP: K. Lancour 1 (1);

SO: J. Baldino 3 (9); K. Jungers 1 (12); S. Vomhof 1 (3); K. Lancour 1 (4);

BB: J. Baldino 2 (5); C. Horner 1 (4); K. Lancour 2 (2);

BF: J. Baldino 17 (52); K. Jungers 3 (60); S. Vomhof 3 (6); C. Horner 4 (36); T. Hudson 3 (27); K. Lancour 6 (29);

P-S: J. Baldino 61-40; K. Jungers 6-5; S. Vomhof 8-8; C. Horner 17-9; T. Hudson 6-5; K. Lancour 25-13;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 1 (2);

SO: S. Higgins 6 (12); D. Chirico 2 (12); P. Schofield 2 (5); T. Kane 1 (3);

BB: S. Higgins 1 (2); D. Chirico 1 (2); T. Kane 1 (3);

BF: S. Higgins 18 (49); W. Geerdes 10 (39); D. Chirico 7 (48); P. Schofield 4 (24); T. Kane 3 (8);

P-S: S. Higgins 68-46; W. Geerdes 33-23; D. Chirico 26-16; P. Schofield 23-14; T. Kane 11-7;

Umpires: Plate: A. Fulton 1B: W. Paschal 3B: N. Hall Jr

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:54:00

Attendance: 735

Venue: Athletic Park

