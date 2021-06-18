The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. This allows for the project to be administered and constructed efficiently, under a single contract, rather than several smaller contracts. Information on those projects and their impacts to traffic can be found here: http://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 with anticipated completion of June 25, 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on shoulders through June 16. Work will begin on beam guard, pavement markings, and restoration work.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 was closed from the Marquette/Adams County Line to County B on April 5th, 2021. Local traffic and EMS access is maintained on a minimum 10-foot wide lane for the duration of the project. The entire project length is currently accessible on concrete pavement in both lanes with aggregate ramps at all intersections and project limit tie-ins.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will work on culvert placement and permanent erosion control.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 will be closed to traffic. A detour route using WIS 13, WIS 23, and US 51/I-39 applies. Access to resident properties will be maintained. Local traffic may experience intermittent road closures for each culvert placement.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Description: The project includes removing the existing US 51 overhead structure and replacing the interchange with a single lane roundabout with bypass lanes.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place erosion control, continue excavating south of the existing bridge, and remove pavement on ramps and place gravel.

Traffic impacts for next week:

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph along US 2.

Bidirectional traffic in eastbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic.

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2.

The existing bridge and all ramps are closed for the remainder of the project

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Highway: US 2

Location: County B to the Michigan state line (adjacent to the roundabout project)

Schedule: June 7 to July 26, 2021

Project ID: 1185-03-71

Description: Two inches of pavement will be removed and replaced. Existing guardrail at the box culvert over the West Fork Montreal River will be replaced along with one culvert.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue pavement removal and replacement.

Traffic impacts for next week: Motorists will encounter flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us2resurface/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Project description: This project will remove and replace two inches of asphalt pavement on WIS 64 from US 45 to Clover Road. The bridge over Spring Brook will be replaced half at a time.

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the bridge.

Overall traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the westbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Marathon County

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 13, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue work on the bridge joints, pour concrete, and sandblast the bridge surface.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies. Traffic is maintained on a single lane in each direction with traffic shifted to the east side of the bridge.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street.

Access will be maintained along the east side of Business 51 / Grand Avenue and utilize existing crossings at County N and E Thomas Street. Bicyclists: Northbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue via a 5-foot bike lane. Southbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at E Thomas Street and back to Grand Avenue at County N.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 22 from the Columbia County line (County CM/Barry Road) in the town of Buffalo to East 5th Street in the town of Montello

Schedule: This project is complete.

Project ID: 6054-06-72/73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews may be in the area completing punch list items.

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will finish topsoil, seeding, and restoration between Dodge Road and County VV East.

Crews will finish paving between Dodge Road and County VV East

Crews will complete a traffic switch from existing lanes to new southbound lanes

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47

Drivers can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: Morgan Road to US 51, Minocqua

Project ID: 9070-05-73

Schedule: June 16, 2021 to August 2021

Description: The existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new asphalt pavement. Curb ramps will be replaced and upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Spot repairs will be made to the existing curb & gutter, traffic signals, and inlets. Signs will be replaced. Thermoplastic will be added at two snowmobile crossings.

Work scheduled: Crews will be removing and replacing pavement on the inside lanes and two-way left-turn lane and install new loop detectors.

Traffic Impacts: Single lane closures in each direction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70oneida/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 9, 2021

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue removing and replacing asphalt and perform shoulder work.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers during pavement removal and replacement. A pilot vehicle will be used at times to assist motorists through the work zone.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will continue the removal of the existing lake drain structure to extend with new pipe for the roadway widening.

Crews will install a pipe liner in the portion of the existing lake drainpipe under Post Road.

Crews will complete the construction of the new lake drain structure.

Crews will prepare the foundation, set a segment of the box culvert, and begin construction of the new spillway control structure.

Traffic impacts:

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive will be closed at the east side intersection with Post Road later in June.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29 (NEW)

Location: WIS 29 and County U intersection

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: None until project begins.

Traffic impacts: None until project begins.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will remove curb and gutter and sidewalk, continue installing new curb and gutter, continue grading, and start installing culvert pipes at two cattle passes.

Traffic impacts: WIS 73, WIS 21, and WIS 22 are open during construction.Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging operations during daytime hours along with various shoulder closures.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to July 15, 2021

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin pavement removal and replacement on Monday, June 22.

Traffic impacts: Road closure and detour during Mud Creek culvert work. Local traffic will have access on either side, Mud Creek will continue to be closed with barricades. The following detour is in place until June 23 at 9 a.m.:

Detour from Wautoma will be along WIS 73 to WIS 23 in Princeton, then from Princeton to Montello on WIS 23.

Detour from Montello will be along WIS 23 to WIS 73 in Princeton, then from Princeton to Wautoma on WIS 73.

Milling and paving operations start on Monday, June 22. Daily flagging will be performed during these operations. Temporary pavement markings will be installed by the end of each day paving along centerline, there will be slower moving vehicles during this operation.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave asphalt shoulders and tie-ins at 4th Court and 5th Avenue, install erosion control, install traffic control for the traffic switch over to the southbound WIS 73 lanes, and begin removing concrete pavement along northbound WIS 73.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be switched to a bi-directional pattern on the newly constructed southbound WIS 73 lanes and temporary widenings.

