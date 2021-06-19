The Wisconsin Woodchucks have entertained fans with dramatic comebacks throughout the still-young 2021 season. And before a crowd of 1,603 fans at Athletic Park, they did just that against the Madison Mallards on Friday night.

But the Comeback Chucks couldn’t quite complete the comeback after trailing by as much as 9-2, falling 10-8.

Wisconsin scored six of the final seven of the contest, as both teams take a split series decision after the Chucks’ Thursday night win.

The Woodchucks fall to 10-7 and will hold a share of the Great Lakes West Division Lead after the night.

Wisconsin scored three runs in the eighth, with Griffin Lockwood Powell driving in Jacob Schoenvogel before a two-RBI single from CJ Kayfus.

The Chucks allowed a pair of unearned runs in the top of the first to fall behind 2-0. With two outs in the home half of the inning, Kayfus cut the initial deficit in half, recording his first Northwoods League RBI by scoring Jordan Schaffer from second base.

Madison made it 3-1 on another fielding error in the second and further increased its lead with two more runs in the third. The Chucks got a run back with a Bash Randle sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Mallards extended their padding to 8-2 on a three-run home run in the fourth and 9-2 on a fifth inning single.

Jose Izarra walked in his first Woodchuck plate appearance, before scoring in the sixth on a Jordan Schaffer infield single. The Mallards answered to make it 10-3 in the seventh.

Randle scored Kayfus on an RBI triple before Colton Vincent drove in Randle an at bat later in the seventh.

Vincent then won a play at the plate in the eighth, absorbing a collision to draw the third out of the frame.

Even in defeat, Wisconsin showed an abundance of plate discipline, drawing 16 walks while striking out just six times.

Top Performers

Making his first start as a Woodchuck, Kayfus was 4-5 with a run and three RBIs.

Randle was 2-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run

Schaffer was 1-3 with two runs, two walks and an RBI.

Madison Mallards 10 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 8

Game Date: Friday June 18th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Mallards 2 1 2 3 1 0 1 0 0 10 10 2 Woodchucks 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 8 9 4

W: Hauser (1-0, 0.00 ERA) L: Mendez (1-1, 3.27 ERA) SV: Lancour (2)

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Fuhrman, Michael 2B 6 1 4 1 .400 Storbakken, Zach 3B 6 1 1 0 .237 Cratic, Cam RF 5 1 0 1 .265 Shellenbarger, Bryant DH 5 2 3 2 .317 Campbell, Jacob C 4 0 0 0 .241 Benson, JT CF 3 2 0 0 .235 Scannell, Matt LF 3 2 1 4 .190 Frederick, Cam SS 4 0 0 0 .196 Dean, Tyler 1B 4 1 1 1 .211 40 10 10 9

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 0 0 0 .306 Schaffer, Jordan 3B 3 2 1 1 .286 Trammell, Brandon RF 2 1 0 0 .298 – Delgado, Tommy RF 1 1 0 0 .105 Lockwood, Griffin DH 4 0 1 1 .375 Kayfus, Cj 1B 5 1 4 3 .667 Randle, Bash 2B 3 1 2 2 .278 Vincent, Colton C 3 0 1 1 .200 – Valdez, Antonio PH 1 0 0 0 .143 – Albrecht, Louie C 0 0 0 0 .111 Franks, Brock SS 1 0 0 0 .143 – Izarra, Jose PH SS 2 1 0 0 .000 Kehoe, Tyler CF 2 0 0 0 .306 – Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 1 1 0 0 .083 32 8 9 8

Madison Mallards

2B: B. Shellenbarger 2 (3);

HR: M. Scannell 1 (1);

RBI: M. Scannell 4 (8); C. Cratic 1 (12); T. Dean 1 (1); M. Fuhrman 1 (1); B. Shellenbarger 2 (12);

HBP: C. Cratic 1 (1); B. Shellenbarger 1 (2);

SB: J. Benson 1 (4);

E: C. Frederick 1 (6); C. Cratic 1 (1);

Team LOB: 12;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

3B: B. Randle 1 (2);

RBI: C. Kayfus 3 (3); B. Randle 2 (3); J. Schaffer 1 (2); C. Vincent 1 (1); G. Lockwood 1 (1);

HBP: T. Kehoe 1 (2);

E: B. Franks 2 (3); B. Randle 1 (3); C. Vincent 1 (1);

Team LOB: 11;

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Turnquist, Eliot 3.0 3 2 1 4 1 0 3.72 – Hauser, Joe 1.0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0.00 – O’hara, Ryan 2.0 1 1 1 2 0 0 3.00 – Zacharias, Jonathan 1.0 3 2 2 0 0 0 10.80 – Subers, Kyle 0.1 1 3 3 3 1 0 6.75 – Vomhof, Sam 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 – Lancour, Kade 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1.23 9.0 9 8 7 12 6 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Mendez, Osvaldo 1.2 2 3 1 2 2 0 3.27 – Baumann , Jace 2.1 3 5 4 2 1 1 7.94 – Miller, Dane 4.0 5 2 1 3 3 0 5.40 – Telfer, Shane 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 9.0 10 10 6 7 7 1

Madison Mallards

WP: E. Turnquist 3 (4);

HB: R. O’hara 1 (2);

SO: E. Turnquist 1 (12); J. Hauser 1 (2); K. Subers 1 (10); K. Lancour 3 (7);

BB: E. Turnquist 4 (7); J. Hauser 3 (6); R. O’hara 2 (6); K. Subers 3 (11);

BF: E. Turnquist 17 (45); J. Hauser 6 (14); R. O’hara 8 (28); J. Zacharias 5 (27); K. Subers 5 (38); S. Vomhof 3 (9); K. Lancour 3 (32);

P-S: E. Turnquist 75-39; J. Hauser 27-12; R. O’hara 25-9; J. Zacharias 18-11; K. Subers 28-15; S. Vomhof 5-4; K. Lancour 13-9;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: O. Mendez 2 (2);

HB: O. Mendez 2 (3);

SO: O. Mendez 2 (13); J. Baumann 1 (1); D. Miller 3 (4); S. Telfer 1 (7);

BB: O. Mendez 2 (5); J. Baumann 2 (2); D. Miller 3 (4);

BF: O. Mendez 13 (51); J. Baumann 14 (31); D. Miller 20 (34); S. Telfer 3 (33);

P-S: O. Mendez 46-26; J. Baumann 49-26; D. Miller 61-38; S. Telfer 14-9;

Umpires: Plate: W. Paschal 1B: N. Hall Jr 3B: A. Fulton

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:38:00

Attendance: 1613

Venue: Athletic Park

