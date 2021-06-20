Saturday night’s crowd at Athletic Park was in for a treat, as the Wisconsin Woodchuck pitchers combined for just one run and three hits in a 2-1 win over the Rockford Rivets.

The Chucks needed to escape one big jam in the top of the ninth, where they took a two-run lead into the frame before allowing baserunners on second and third base with just a single out.

But a fielder’s choice and flyout later, the Woodchucks clinched the first tilt of a two-game series.

Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus earned the win and improved his record to 1-1. Geo Camfield pitched the eighth inning before Thomas Kane finished the evening in front of 1,694 fans.

The Chucks go back into first place in the Great Lakes West Division with the win, improving to 11-7.

The Woodchucks opened the game with a run in the bottom of the second, with Griffin Lockwood-Powell scoring Kevin Kilpatrick on a sacrifice fly after a CJ Kayfus’ ground-rule double.

Kayfus drove in his University of Miami teammate Jose Izarra in the fifth with a bases-loaded single to make it 2-0.

The Chucks played error-free baseball in the win.

Top Performers

Lobus went seven scoreless innings, allowing no runs and just a single hit. He struck out five batters while walking just one Saturday night.

Camfield pitched a scoreless eighth inning before Kane allowed an unearned run in the ninth, picking up the save.

Kayfus was 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

Rockford Rivets 1 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2

Game Date: Saturday June 19th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rivets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 1 Woodchucks 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 X 2 8 0

W: Lobus (1-1, 1.23 ERA) L: Warkentien (1-2, 5.68 ERA) SV: Kane (2)

Rivets AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Urdaneta, Josue 2B 4 1 1 0 .333 Hawkins, Tyeler CF 4 0 1 0 .255 Elliott, Wade DH 3 0 0 1 .333 Harding, Brody SS 3 0 1 0 .294 – Mcdonald, Cam PH 1 0 0 0 .132 Fuentes, Brian 1B 3 0 0 0 .233 Matulia, Philip RF 3 0 0 0 .000 Cushing, Jared 3B 2 0 0 0 .190 Stengren, Drew C 3 0 0 0 .000 Ziegler, Gregory LF 3 0 0 0 .133 29 1 3 1

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 3 0 1 0 .300 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 3 1 1 0 .307 Kayfus, Cj RF 4 0 2 1 .600 Lockwood, Griffin C 2 0 1 1 .400 – Kehoe, Tyler PR 0 0 0 0 .306 – Vincent, Colton C 0 0 0 0 .200 Valdez, Antonio 3B 3 0 0 0 .100 Hill, Bryson DH 3 0 0 0 .184 – Delgado, Tommy DH PH 1 0 0 0 .103 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 0 1 0 .240 Izarra, Jose 2B 3 1 1 0 .200 Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 3 0 1 0 .133 28 2 8 2

Rockford Rivets

RBI: W. Elliott 1 (13);

SB: T. Hawkins 1 (3);

E: J. Cushing 1 (2);

Team LOB: 3;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: C. Kayfus 1 (1);

RBI: G. Lockwood 1 (2); C. Kayfus 1 (4);

SB: T. Macgregor 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (1); J. Schoenvogel 1 (3);

Team LOB: 8;

Rivets IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Warkentien, Jace 5.0 5 2 2 5 4 0 5.68 – Deboutte, Bradley 3.0 3 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 8.0 8 2 2 5 6 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Lobus, Ryan 7.0 1 0 0 1 5 0 1.23 – Camfield, Geo 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 – Kane, Thomas 1.0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 9.0 3 1 0 1 5 0

Rockford Rivets

WP: J. Warkentien 1 (4); B. Deboutte 1 (1);

SO: J. Warkentien 4 (17); B. Deboutte 2 (8);

BB: J. Warkentien 5 (11);

BF: J. Warkentien 23 (84); B. Deboutte 12 (28);

P-S: J. Warkentien 82-43; B. Deboutte 45-30;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: R. Lobus 1 (2);

SO: R. Lobus 5 (17);

BB: R. Lobus 1 (6);

BF: R. Lobus 23 (84); G. Camfield 3 (29); T. Kane 5 (13);

P-S: R. Lobus 85-55; G. Camfield 8-6; T. Kane 16-10;

Umpires: Plate: J. Osborne 1B: P. Swartz 3B: S. Kim

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:14:00

Attendance: 1694

Venue: Athletic Park

Like this: Like Loading...