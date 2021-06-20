Saturday night’s crowd at Athletic Park was in for a treat, as the Wisconsin Woodchuck pitchers combined for just one run and three hits in a 2-1 win over the Rockford Rivets.

The Chucks needed to escape one big jam in the top of the ninth, where they took a two-run lead into the frame before allowing baserunners on second and third base with just a single out.

But a fielder’s choice and flyout later, the Woodchucks clinched the first tilt of a two-game series.

Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus earned the win and improved his record to 1-1. Geo Camfield pitched the eighth inning before Thomas Kane finished the evening in front of 1,694 fans.

The Chucks go back into first place in the Great Lakes West Division with the win, improving to 11-7.

The Woodchucks opened the game with a run in the bottom of the second, with Griffin Lockwood-Powell scoring Kevin Kilpatrick on a sacrifice fly after a CJ Kayfus’ ground-rule double.

Kayfus drove in his University of Miami teammate Jose Izarra in the fifth with a bases-loaded single to make it 2-0.

The Chucks played error-free baseball in the win.

Top Performers

Lobus went seven scoreless innings, allowing no runs and just a single hit. He struck out five batters while walking just one Saturday night.

Camfield pitched a scoreless eighth inning before Kane allowed an unearned run in the ninth, picking up the save.

Kayfus was 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

Rockford Rivets 1 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2

Game Date: Saturday June 19th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Rivets000000001131
Woodchucks10001000X280

W: Lobus (1-1, 1.23 ERA) L: Warkentien (1-2, 5.68 ERA) SV: Kane (2)

RivetsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Urdaneta, Josue 2B 4110.333
Hawkins, Tyeler CF 4010.255
Elliott, Wade DH 3001.333
Harding, Brody SS 3010.294
– Mcdonald, Cam PH 1000.132
Fuentes, Brian 1B 3000.233
Matulia, Philip RF 3000.000
Cushing, Jared 3B 2000.190
Stengren, Drew C 3000.000
Ziegler, Gregory LF 3000.133
29131
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan SS 3010.300
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 3110.307
Kayfus, Cj RF 4021.600
Lockwood, Griffin C 2011.400
– Kehoe, Tyler PR 0000.306
– Vincent, Colton C 0000.200
Valdez, Antonio 3B 3000.100
Hill, Bryson DH 3000.184
– Delgado, Tommy DH  PH 1000.103
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3010.240
Izarra, Jose 2B 3110.200
Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 3010.133
28282

Rockford Rivets

RBI: W. Elliott 1 (13); 

SB: T. Hawkins 1 (3); 

E: J. Cushing 1 (2); 

Team LOB: 3;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: C. Kayfus 1 (1); 

RBI: G. Lockwood 1 (2); C. Kayfus 1 (4); 

SB: T. Macgregor 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (1); J. Schoenvogel 1 (3); 

Team LOB: 8;

RivetsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Warkentien, Jace5.05225405.68
– Deboutte, Bradley3.03000200.00
8.0822560
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Lobus, Ryan7.01001501.23
– Camfield, Geo1.00000000.00
– Kane, Thomas1.02100000.00
9.0310150

Rockford Rivets

WP: J. Warkentien 1 (4); B. Deboutte 1 (1); 

SO: J. Warkentien 4 (17); B. Deboutte 2 (8); 

BB: J. Warkentien 5 (11); 

BF: J. Warkentien 23 (84); B. Deboutte 12 (28); 

P-S: J. Warkentien 82-43; B. Deboutte 45-30; 

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: R. Lobus 1 (2); 

SO: R. Lobus 5 (17); 

BB: R. Lobus 1 (6); 

BF: R. Lobus 23 (84); G. Camfield 3 (29); T. Kane 5 (13); 

P-S: R. Lobus 85-55; G. Camfield 8-6; T. Kane 16-10; 

Umpires: Plate: J. Osborne 1B: P. Swartz 3B: S. Kim

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:14:00

Attendance: 1694

Venue: Athletic Park