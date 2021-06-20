Saturday night’s crowd at Athletic Park was in for a treat, as the Wisconsin Woodchuck pitchers combined for just one run and three hits in a 2-1 win over the Rockford Rivets.
The Chucks needed to escape one big jam in the top of the ninth, where they took a two-run lead into the frame before allowing baserunners on second and third base with just a single out.
But a fielder’s choice and flyout later, the Woodchucks clinched the first tilt of a two-game series.
Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus earned the win and improved his record to 1-1. Geo Camfield pitched the eighth inning before Thomas Kane finished the evening in front of 1,694 fans.
The Chucks go back into first place in the Great Lakes West Division with the win, improving to 11-7.
The Woodchucks opened the game with a run in the bottom of the second, with Griffin Lockwood-Powell scoring Kevin Kilpatrick on a sacrifice fly after a CJ Kayfus’ ground-rule double.
Kayfus drove in his University of Miami teammate Jose Izarra in the fifth with a bases-loaded single to make it 2-0.
The Chucks played error-free baseball in the win.
Top Performers
Lobus went seven scoreless innings, allowing no runs and just a single hit. He struck out five batters while walking just one Saturday night.
Camfield pitched a scoreless eighth inning before Kane allowed an unearned run in the ninth, picking up the save.
Kayfus was 2-4 with a double and an RBI.
Rockford Rivets 1 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 2
Game Date: Saturday June 19th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Rivets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Woodchucks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|X
|2
|8
|0
W: Lobus (1-1, 1.23 ERA) L: Warkentien (1-2, 5.68 ERA) SV: Kane (2)
|Rivets
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Urdaneta, Josue 2B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Hawkins, Tyeler CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Elliott, Wade DH
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Harding, Brody SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|– Mcdonald, Cam PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Fuentes, Brian 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Matulia, Philip RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cushing, Jared 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Stengren, Drew C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ziegler, Gregory LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Schaffer, Jordan SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Kayfus, Cj RF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|.600
|Lockwood, Griffin C
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|– Kehoe, Tyler PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|– Vincent, Colton C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Valdez, Antonio 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Hill, Bryson DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|– Delgado, Tommy DH PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Macgregor, Tyler 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Izarra, Jose 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Schoenvogel, Jacob CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|28
|2
|8
|2
Rockford Rivets
RBI: W. Elliott 1 (13);
SB: T. Hawkins 1 (3);
E: J. Cushing 1 (2);
Team LOB: 3;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: C. Kayfus 1 (1);
RBI: G. Lockwood 1 (2); C. Kayfus 1 (4);
SB: T. Macgregor 1 (1); A. Valdez 1 (1); J. Schoenvogel 1 (3);
Team LOB: 8;
|Rivets
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Warkentien, Jace
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|4
|0
|5.68
|– Deboutte, Bradley
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|6
|0
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Lobus, Ryan
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|1.23
|– Camfield, Geo
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|– Kane, Thomas
|1.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|9.0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
Rockford Rivets
WP: J. Warkentien 1 (4); B. Deboutte 1 (1);
SO: J. Warkentien 4 (17); B. Deboutte 2 (8);
BB: J. Warkentien 5 (11);
BF: J. Warkentien 23 (84); B. Deboutte 12 (28);
P-S: J. Warkentien 82-43; B. Deboutte 45-30;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: R. Lobus 1 (2);
SO: R. Lobus 5 (17);
BB: R. Lobus 1 (6);
BF: R. Lobus 23 (84); G. Camfield 3 (29); T. Kane 5 (13);
P-S: R. Lobus 85-55; G. Camfield 8-6; T. Kane 16-10;
Umpires: Plate: J. Osborne 1B: P. Swartz 3B: S. Kim
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:14:00
Attendance: 1694
Venue: Athletic Park