Connexus Credit Union’s sixth annual Connexus Invitational will be held at the Central Wisconsin Expo Center in Rothschild and SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

The Invitational will kick off on Aug. 31 with Comedy for a Cause (by ComedySportz troupe) at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center, 10101 Market St.

The following day, Connexus will host its Invitational golf event at SentryWorld Golf Course, where Connexus staff members and business partners will enjoy competition and Scottish-themed fun. Both events will feature a silent auction with proceeds benefitting Relay for Life.



Connexus hopes to raise $60,000 at this year’s Invitational and more than $125,000 for Relay for Life in 2021.



Advance tickets to see ComedySportz perform at the Comedy for a Cause event are available online at e.givesmart.com/events/m8z/.

Relay for Life of Wausau will be held on July 16 at Marathon Park in Wausau.

