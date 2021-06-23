By Shereen Siewert

A warrant has been issued for a Wausau man facing terrorism charges who failed to show up in court for a hearing on Wednesday.

John M. Erickson, 37, faces five charges of terrorist threats in a case filed in June 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The official charges accuse Erickson of threatening to cause the death or bodily harm of his victims, causing panic and fear.

Investigators say Erickson threatened five coworkers at a Schofield business after an argument over his job performance. Witnesses told police Erickson had made threatening remarks and violent statements in the past, but on June 24, 2020 his remarks escalated and he threatened to “kill everyone at the shop,” according to court documents.

One witness said Erickson bragged about being “ex-military,” and said that “one day he was gonna come into the shop and kill every (expletive) in there.”

The business owner closed the shop for the remainder of the day and the following work day due to Erickson’s homicidal comments, according to the police report.

Erickson was located June 25 during a traffic stop and was taken into custody. He was freed on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with the business or the alleged victims.

Erickson was scheduled for a jury trial to begin June 23, a date that was taken off the calendar during a hearing last week. But because Erickson failed to show for a scheduled appearance on Wednesday, Circuit Judge Mike Moran ordered his bond be forfeited, while authorizing a warrant.