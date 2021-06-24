WAUSAU – Ironbull’s Ironring River Float is ready for launch.

On June 26, participants float 1.5 miles down the Wisconsin River in an inner tube. They also can kayak, paddleboard or canoe, between Gilbert Park and Riverlife Park, if they prefer. Ironbull will provide lifeguards and boat support.



The first 40 registrants who signed up when registration opened will receive a free innertube and the first 150 participants also receive a bandana. Inner tubes may also be purchased onsite. Air will be available at Gilbert Park to inflate the tubes.



A life jacket is required to be on board for all participants and worn by all participants younger than 18.



Net proceeds will be split between the Woodson YMCA and Wausau & Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation.

Rain date is June 27.

For more race information on the event, visit ironbull.org/ironring.