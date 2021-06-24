FOND DU LAC, WI – After overcoming an early deficit, the Woodchucks’ bats were quiet in the late innings of a 5-3 loss to the Dock Spiders.

Fond du Lac scored two runs in the first inning after a costly wild pitch advanced a pair of early baserunners. They tacked on another run in the bottom of the third after an RBI base hit by Victor Scott brought home Chandler Simpson.

The Woodchucks answered with three runs to tie the game in the top of the fourth. A throwing error on Tommy Delgado’s slow grounder brought home Kevin Kilpatrick.

Jose Izarra made the Spiders pay the very next at-bat. His two-run single plated both Tyler MacGregor and Delgado, giving the Woodchucks their first hit of the night with runners in scoring position.

But the momentum wouldn’t last. Simpson’s lead-off double helped Fond du Lac retake the lead on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth. They added another after a bunt single and passed ball in the sixth to double their advantage to 5-3.

The Dock Spiders’ bullpen was excellent in both games of the double-header. They combined to throw ten scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and racking up ten strikeouts.

Much like game one this morning, the Woodchucks failed to capitalize on early chances. They stranded nine baserunners on the night, bringing their total to 20 left on base during the double-header. The Dock Spiders left just five in the two games combined.

The Woodchucks and Dock Spiders are now tied atop the Great Lakes West division with less than two weeks to go in the first half of the season. These teams will meet next on June 30th when the Chucks will host the first of a two-game series.

Top Performers

Izarra collected three hits on the day, recording his first multi-hit game as a Woodchuck. He reached base a total of five times during the double-header.

Kehoe extended his streak of multi-hit games to six, going 2-for-4 in both games of the twinbill.

Kilpatrick was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He has now hit safely in 20 of 22 appearances this season.

Dante Chirico worked six innings in his first start as a Woodchuck. He surrendered only five hits, but the Dock Spiders scored all five of their runs against him. He tallied four strikeouts but was hurt by two wild pitches.

Jace Baumann retired all six batters he faced in two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The second-year Woodchuck recorded two strikeouts.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will continue a four-game road trip tomorrow as they begin a series with Wisconsin Rapids at Witter Field at 6:35 p.m. They’ll return home on Saturday to begin a two-game series against the Madison Mallards at Athletic Park.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 3 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 5

Game Date: Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 10 2 Dock Spiders 2 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 X 5 5 1

W: Collins (2-1, 7.31 ERA) L: Chirico (0-1, 3.38 ERA) SV: Kutt (2)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan 2B 5 0 2 0 .281 Valdez, Antonio 3B 5 0 1 0 .143 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 3 1 2 0 .330 Macgregor, Tyler 1B 3 1 0 0 .258 Vincent, Colton C 4 0 0 0 .250 Hill, Bryson DH 3 0 0 0 .167 – Groover Iii, Gino PH DH 1 0 0 0 .231 Delgado, Tommy RF 4 1 0 1 .102 Izarra, Jose SS 4 0 3 2 .316 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 2 0 .362 36 3 10 3

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Simpson, Chandler LF 4 2 1 0 .372 Scott , Victor CF 3 1 2 2 .323 Durbin, Caleb 2B 4 1 0 0 .350 Loftin, Jackson 3B 4 0 0 2 .319 Lasko, Ryan RF 4 1 1 0 .266 Spiegel, Josh C 2 0 1 0 .235 Manthey, Connor 1B 2 0 0 1 .300 Lafleur, Trey DH 3 0 0 0 .000 Harry, Jay SS 3 0 0 0 .235 29 5 5 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Izarra 1 (1);

RBI: T. Delgado 1 (5); J. Izarra 2 (2);

SB: J. Izarra 1 (2); A. Valdez 1 (2);

E: D. Chirico 1 (1); C. Vincent 1 (2);

Team LOB: 8;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: C. Simpson 1 (2);

RBI: J. Loftin 2 (15); V. Scott 2 (4); C. Manthey 1 (11);

SB: V. Scott 2 (9); C. Simpson 1 (26); R. Lasko 1 (8);

E: A. Funk 1 (1);

Team LOB: 4;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Chirico, Dante 6.0 5 5 5 2 4 0 3.38 – Baumann , Jace 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5.87 8.0 5 5 5 2 6 0

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Funk, Aaron 4.0 8 3 0 1 4 0 1.13 – Collins, Gus 2.0 1 0 0 1 0 0 7.31 – Kutt, Ryan 3.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 5.40 9.0 10 3 0 2 6 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. Chirico 2 (2);

SO: D. Chirico 4 (17); J. Baumann 2 (3);

BB: D. Chirico 2 (4);

BF: D. Chirico 27 (78); J. Baumann 6 (37);

P-S: D. Chirico 88-51; J. Baumann 23-14;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

SO: A. Funk 4 (12); R. Kutt 2 (12);

BB: A. Funk 1 (3); G. Collins 1 (6);

BF: A. Funk 20 (37); G. Collins 8 (78); R. Kutt 10 (44);

P-S: A. Funk 72-46; G. Collins 17-9; R. Kutt 39-25;

Umpires: Plate: S. Kim 1B: J. Osborne 3B: P. Swartz

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:29:51

Attendance: 446

Venue: Herr-Baker Field