By Shereen Siewert

The victim in a fatal weekend crash on Hwy. 29 has been identified as 40-year-old Matthew S. Froehlich, of Minnesota.

Two other adults were injured in the crash, one seriously, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Hwy. E south in the town of Frankfort. Sheriff’s officials say Froehlich died at the scene of the crash.

Two children were passengers in the crash. They were transported from the scene but escaped injury.

No additional details have been released.