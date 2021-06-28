On an afternoon with 14 innings of baseball, the Wisconsin Woodchucks got the last answer at Athletic Park in a twin bill against the Madison Mallards.

Playing a seven inning contest commencing at 3:41 p.m., the Chucks and Mallards engaged on a back-and-forth duel, concluding with a 7-5 Wisconsin win.

The victory followed a 4-2 loss to the Mallards earlier Sunday, a holdover from Saturday’s rain-suspended contest after two innings.

Wisconsin is now 18-10 with a game and a half lead in the Great Lakes West Division.

The Woodchucks opened the game in style, plating three runs in the opening inning. Jordan Schaffer doubled in Jose Izarra before CJ Kayfus singled in Schaffer. The Chucks then displayed aggressiveness on the basepaths as Kevin Kilpatrick scored from third on a double steal to make it 3-0.

The Mallards responded with their own run trio in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly, single and error. Woodchucks went back ahead 5-3 on a Kilpatrick bases loaded walk and a Griffin Lockwood-Powell sacrifice fly in the home half of the second.

Madison got briefly back within a run in the fifth, scoring on a double play/fielder’s choice. Kilpatrick then sent a solo home run to left-center field before Louie Albrecht grounded into a bases-loaded double play, scoring another run for the Chucks who made it 7-4.

Madison Mallards 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 7

Game Date: Sunday June 27th, 2021

Final/7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Mallards 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 5 8 1 Woodchucks 3 2 0 0 2 0 X 7 6 2

W: Hoeft (3-1, 3.38 ERA) L: Day (0-3, 6.10 ERA) SV: Maccallum (2)

Mallards AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Scannell, Matt LF 2 1 1 0 .212 Storbakken, Zach 3B 4 0 1 0 .196 Iadisernia, Alex CF 4 0 0 0 .301 Shellenbarger, Bryant RF 3 1 2 0 .330 Kalafut, Joseph 1B 3 2 1 0 .206 Campbell, Jacob C 2 0 0 1 .205 Toso, Dominic 2B 3 1 2 1 .229 Hauser, Joe DH 2 0 1 1 .176 Frederick, Cam SS 3 0 0 0 .190 26 5 8 3

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Izarra, Jose SS 4 1 1 0 .306 Schaffer, Jordan 3B 3 1 2 1 .302 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 2 2 1 2 .324 Lockwood, Griffin DH 1 1 0 1 .294 Delgado, Tommy RF 2 0 0 0 .098 – Kehoe, Tyler CF 0 0 0 0 .342 Kayfus, Cj 1B 2 0 1 1 .279 Albrecht, Louie C 3 0 0 0 .125 – Vincent, Colton C 0 0 0 0 .217 Randle, Bash 2B 3 1 1 0 .276 Schoenvogel, Jacob RF CF 1 1 0 0 .143 21 7 6 5

Madison Mallards

2B: B. Shellenbarger 1 (5);

RBI: J. Campbell 1 (3); J. Hauser 1 (2); D. Toso 1 (8);

HBP: B. Shellenbarger 1 (3);

E: M. Haley 1 (1);

Team LOB: 6;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Schaffer 1 (2);

HR: K. Kilpatrick 1 (4);

RBI: J. Schaffer 1 (6); C. Kayfus 1 (11); K. Kilpatrick 2 (22); G. Lockwood 1 (7);

HBP: J. Schaffer 1 (3);

SB: J. Izarra 1 (3); C. Kayfus 1 (4); K. Kilpatrick 1 (8);

CS: J. Izarra 1 (2);

E: T. Hoeft 1 (1); T. Delgado 1 (3);

Team LOB: 5;

Mallards IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Day, Ernie 1.1 4 5 5 3 0 0 6.10 – Cabarcas, Ryan 2.2 0 0 0 0 3 0 10.50 – Haley, Matt 2.0 2 2 1 3 0 1 9.00 6.0 6 7 6 6 3 1

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hoeft, Tyler 6.0 8 5 4 3 2 0 3.38 – Maccallum, Dylan 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4.76 7.0 8 5 4 4 2 0

Madison Mallards

HB: E. Day 1 (2);

SO: R. Cabarcas 3 (6);

BB: E. Day 3 (19); M. Haley 3 (8);

BF: E. Day 12 (101); R. Cabarcas 8 (32); M. Haley 10 (34);

P-S: E. Day 46-18; R. Cabarcas 41-25; M. Haley 49-24;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: D. Maccallum 1 (2);

HB: D. Maccallum 1 (1);

SO: T. Hoeft 2 (20);

BB: T. Hoeft 3 (13); D. Maccallum 1 (2);

BF: T. Hoeft 27 (114); D. Maccallum 5 (25);

P-S: T. Hoeft 81-48; D. Maccallum 15-8;

Umpires: Plate: R. Minter 1B: J. Wason 3B: J. Crossett

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:05:00

Attendance: 410

Venue: Athletic Park

Madison scored in the sixth on an RBI single, but reliever Dylan MacCallum allowed the contest to get no closer, picking up a three-out save.

Top Performers

Starting Pitcher Tyler Hoeft earned the win, throwing six frames of five-run ball with a pair of strikeouts.

Kevin Kilpatrick was 1-2 with two runs, two walks, two RBI and a home run.

Jordan Schaffer went 2-3 with a run, a double and a walk.

MacCallum threw a scoreless seventh frame en route to a save.