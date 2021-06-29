Dr. Jessica Bloom Braunel

Pearle Vision announced this week that Dr. Jessica Bloom Braunel has joined its northcentral Wisconsin practice locations in Mosinee and Antigo as an optometrist.

Braunel earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and went on to graduate with a doctorate of optometry from Indiana University School of Optometry. She completed her externships at Atwater Eye Care Center (Bloomington, Indiana), IU Student Health Center (Bloomington, Indiana), the Indianapolis Eye Care Center, John Kenyon Eye Institute (New Albany, Indiana), and Milo C. Huempfner VA (Green Bay).

In addition to routine primary care, Braunel is particularly interested in ocular disease (such as macular degeneration, dry eye disease, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy). She has clinical training and experience in the diagnosis and non-surgical management of both acute and chronic ocular conditions.

Braunel is originally from the Wausau area.