WAUSAU – There will be lane closures on Forest Street at Sixth Street in Wausau beginning at about 2 p.m. today, June 29, for concrete work, the city of Wausau announced today.

Sixth Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic north of Forest Street and Forest Street will be reduced to two lanes of traffic between Fifth and Sixth streets.

The closures are expected to last until the afternoon of July 2.