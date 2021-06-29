The Central Wisconsin Water Ski Show Team, aka the Water Walkers, recently received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northcentral Wisconsin with funding from the Marvin and Ruth Schuette Fund.

The grant helped pay for a new, larger and safer dock at the ski team’s Wausau show site at D.C. Everest Park. The dock is installed adjacent to the park, on the Eagle’s Club property, and is available for public use when not used by the water ski show team.

“Receiving this grant and new dock is a huge event in Water Walker history,” said Janelle Nagrant, Water Walker show director. “I joined the team in 2007, and ever since I can remember, we’ve been repairing our old dock and talking about wanting a new dock. It was a wish list item that seemed so out of reach for our small team.”

For more information about the ski team, their Tuesday night shows on Lake Wausau and their Thursday night shows on Lake DuBay, visit www.cwwaterwalkers.com or www.facebook.com/cwwaterwalkers.