(WAUSAU) Point standings remain the same as last week after last week’s rainout.

This week’s show includes post-race fireworks, and the 5th annual Dave Lashua Memorial for pure stocks has also been rescheduled for Thursday after being rained out last week. Super late models, mini mods and mini stocks also will be racing.

2021 State Park Speedway Driver Point Standings

Auto Select Super Late Models presented by C-Tech Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points 1 44 Justin Mondeik Gleason 260 2 52 Brock Heinrich Wausau 259 3 76W Jason Weinkauf Merrill 230 4 76V Travis Volm Mosinee 220 5 02 Rayce Haase Wausau 216 6 12 Mark Mackesy Wausau 212 7 93D Dillon Mackesy Athens 191 8 10 Noah Gajewski Marathon 160 9 40L Jeremy Lepak Wausau 110 10 86 A.J. Kreager Wausau 81

11 8 Nathan Steif Wausau 73 12 4 Luke Fenhaus Wausau 48 13 15 Gabe Sommers Plover 46 14 36 Louis Goss Green Bay 39

Super Late Model Notes: Justin Mondeik (at right) recorded a double-double two weeks ago, winning his second straight feature this season and also taking the Flip Merwin Memorial for the

second straight year. Mondeik passed Luke Fenhaus just before

a competition caution 25 laps in and rolled the rest of the way

in the 75-lap feature… With the win Mondeik, the defending SPS

super late model champion, nudged ahead of Brock Heinrich by

a point in the point standings after Heinrich finished second in

the feature… Jeremy Lepak had his second straight solid night

this season, finishing third in the feature after setting fast time on

opening night… The class’s two No. 76 cars both won heat races,

with Jason Weinkauf taking the first heat and Travis Volm claim

ing the second heat… Heinrich and Volm are the lone two drivers

to finish in the top five in all four features so far this season.

Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 19 Mitch Stankowski Wausau 205

2 13 Alex Volm Mosinee 202

3 25 Brian (Butchie) Schramm Wausau 198

4 47 Jeff Spatz Wausau 196

5 37 Brian Plisch Athens 181

6 14 Brett Breitenfeldt Wausau 160

7 27K Brandon Knoblock Wausau 52

8 93 Todd Kuehl Wisconsin Rapids 47

9 20 Jevin Guralski Wausau 45

10 01 Brian Lashua Nekoosa 43

11 27A Sierra Alexander Schofield 9

Pure Stock Notes: Butchie Schramm became the third different feature winner in three races this year, edging Mitch Stankowski for the win two weeks ago. The three-time defending champion in the class has had some bad luck early in the season but still is right in the middle of a cluster at the top of the standings where the top four drivers are separated by a total of nine points… Stankowski has back-to-back second-place feature finishes and also set fast time for the third time this season. He just missed a clean sweep of the night after also winning the second heat race… Brett Breitenfeldt picked up his first-ever win in the class, taking the first heat… Brian Lashua raced for the first time last week in a car familiar to SPS race fans. He is the brother of the late Dave Lashua, who raced at the track for many years but passed away in 2016. Brian is driving Dave’s former car with the familiar Lashua No. 01.

Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 14B Eric Breitenfeldt Wausau 281

2 77 Garret Strachota Wausau 248

3 2 Chris Boykins Wausau 231

4 12 Tom Lecher Wausau 215

5 33 Kyle Check Shantytown 196

6 55 Zach Budleski Wausau 190

7 03 Ashley Schoone Gleason 176

8 85 Hunter Landwehr Stratford 164

9 10B Brad Lecher Wausau 151

10 9 Josh Dublin Weston 125

11 48 Brandon Sischo Stratford 111

12 6 Brad Abt Schofield 111

13 65 Clayton Phillips Marathon 105

14 22 Wayne Gauger Kronenwetter 102

15 3 Kendra Baumann Wausau 101

16 14R Amanda Rowe Mosinee 100

17 10T Travis Lang Wausau 94

18 47 Joey Blaschka Wausau 93

19 78 Tyler Muller Sun Prairie 69

20 7L Luke Mikula Wausau 65

21 89 Makayla Last Wausau 49

22 06 Dave Lembke Germantown 47

23 76 Jake Halterman Stanley 43

24 13 Jenny Wegner Wausau 33

25 7M Max Manowski Wausau 33

26 07 Kyle Haase Wausau 28

27 35 Jen Richard Weston 5

28 14S Jim Schara Hamburg 1

29 I8U2 Jeremy Wanta Mosinee 1

Mini Stock Notes: Eric Breitenfeldt continued to be the man to beat in the mini stocks two weeks ago, becoming the first three time feature winner at State Park Speedway this year when he won both feature races in the class, including the Flip Merwin Memoial feature plus the makeup of a rained out race from June 10th. He received one of his toughest challenges of the year in the first race, finally prevailing after a side-by-side battle with Ashley Schoone, and then got to the front early and cruised to win the second feature… Defending class champion Garret Strachota joins Breitenfeldt as the lone drivers to finish in the top 5 in all four features

this season… Schoone had her best night of the season at State Park, with two top-3 finishes in features including a runner-up in the first feature… Brad Abt joined Breitenfeldt as a double-winner on the night, taking the second heat as well as the semi-feature, his second win in the semi this season… Joey Blaschka picked up his first-ever win at SPS last week, taking the first heat… Tom Lecher remained undefeated in qualifying this season, setting fast time for the third time this season… A total of 29 mini stocks have at least qualified on a race night this season, and ten of those 29 already have a win in either a heat race, semi-feature or feature. Abt, Breitenfeldt and Chris Boykins are tied for the most race wins with three wins each.

Snap-On Mini Mods

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 31 Joe Kuehn Wausau 227

2 06S George Seliger Wausau 224

3 43 Chad Ferge Weston 176

4 55 Gary Garand Weston 175

5 93 Jim Lietz Mosinee 168

6 5 Kevin Tessmer Wausau 166

7 40 Brian Marquardt Weston 132

8 17 Keagen Benz Wausau 124

9 32 Kole Ferge Schofield 120

10 92 John Lietz Mosinee 107

11 9 Dale Louze Mosinee 94

12 06L Dave Lembke Germantown 83

13 88 Mike Jaeger Kronenwetter 39

14 7 Evan Call Aniwa 1

Mini Mod Notes: George Seliger became the first two-time winner in the mini mods, holding off Snappy Joe Kuehn and a hard-charg-ing Kole Ferge at the end of the 20-lap feature… Kuehn maintained the points lead after a third-place feature run and setting fast time for the second time this year, and he has feature finishes of first, second and third this season… The points battle early on is a two-driver race, with Kuehn and Seliger just three points apart and the nearest challenger 48 points back of Seliger in second… Gary Garand has joined Kuehn and Seliger as the three drivers who have finished in the top five all three features this year, and Garand did so last week after arriving to the track late and missing qualifying… Jimmer Lietz won the second heat last week, his second heat win of the season, tying him with Seliger for most heat victories in the class early on.

Ropa’s Pizza Bandoleros pres. by E.H. Wolf & Sons

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 901 Alex Hartwig Portage 79

2 88 Cohen Henze Juda 71

3 12 Ayrton Brockhouse Shakopee, Minn. 65

4 64 Anna Malouf Rhinelander 61

5 5 Paxton Benz Wausau 56

6 13 Ayden Brockhouse Shakopee, Minn. 51

7 52 Avery Linnerud Milton 47

8 4 Lexi Stargardt Neillsville 46

9 07 Jackson Kottschade Ramsey, Minn. 43

10 70 Mason Oleson Mosinee 40

11 76 Oliver Weinkauf Merrill 31

Bandolero Notes: The first Bandolero feature of the season went to Alex Hartwig, who went from 10th to first in four laps and rolled to the 12-lap feature win, his sixth straight in the class going back to last season… Cohen Henze, who travels up from the southern portion of Wisconsin southwest of Janesville and near the state border, finished second in the feature for his best-ever feature finish at State Park Speedway… Anna Malouf won the second heat last week, her first race win at State Park since the 2019 season… Jackson Kottschade made his second trip to SPS and first since the Bandos’ opener last season. Both times his night started the same, winning the first heat, including doing so last week… Another name and number familiar to SPS joined the class last week as Oliver Weinkauf made his Bandolero debut at the track. He is the son of super late model driver Jason Weinkauf and races with the same No. 76 as his dad.

June 17th SPS Winners

Auto Select Super Late Models

Fast Qualifier: 52-Brock Heinrich, 13.585 sec.

First Heat: 76-Jason Weinkauf

Second Heat: 76-Travis Volm

Feature: 44-Justin Mondeik

Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks

Fast Qualifier: 19-Mitch Stankowski, 15.384 sec.

First Heat: 14-Brett Breitenfeldt

Second Heat: 19-Mitch Stankowski

Feature: 25-Brian Schramm

Snap-on Mini Mods

Fast Qualifier: 31-Joe Kuehn, 15.874 sec.

First Heat: 06-George Seliger

Second Heat: 93-Jim Lietz

Feature: 06-George Seliger

Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks

Fast Qualifier: 12-Tom Lecher, 16.658 sec.

First Heat: 47-Joey Blaschka

Second Heat: 6-Brad Abt

Third Heat: 2-Chris Boykins

Semi-Feature: 6-Brad Abt

Feature: 14-Eric Breitenfeldt

Semi-Feature from June 10: 3-Kendra Baumann Feature from June 10: 14-Eric Breitenfeldt

Ropa’s Pizza Bandoleros

Fast Qualifier: 901-Alex Hartwig, 16.204 sec.

First Heat: 07-Jackson Kottschade

Second Heat: 64-Anna Malouf

Feature: 901-Alex Hartwig

This week in State Park Speedway history:

June 27, 1974: Dave Field of Port Edwards came from well back in the field to win the 25-lap late model feature in his 1968 Ford Mus tang convertible. Rick Haase won the semi-feature in his first appearance of the season at the track, and the hobby stock class compet ed with Al Buchkowski of Hatley and Ringle’s Gerry Marquardt winning heat races.

July 1, 1982: Dick Trickle won the second annual Larry Detjens Memo

rial, defending his title from the inaugural race the season before. Marv

Marzofka of Nekoosa and Mosinee’s Kevin Stepan won the twin 25-lap

features, but Trickle finished second in the opener and third in the second

feature to clinch the night’s overall points title. Wayne Lodholz also was a

double-winner on the night, taking the semi-feature and second heat race.

Allen Check of Shantytown won the hobby stock feature, and Wausau’s

Perry Redeker came out on top in the one-on-one spectator races.

June 29, 1995: Kirby Kurth of Nekossa got a quick jump on Larry Lepak on

a restart with 12 laps left and went on to win the 50-lap late model feature,

with Lepak taking second and Neil Knoblock third. Bob Kubisiak of Wiscon

sin Rapids won the late model semi-feature. Tim Nawrocki of Wausau won

the bomber feature, Robert Willhite claimed the legends feature, and Brian

Schramm won the feature in the old pure stock class.

One year ago: Mark Mackesy held off nephew Dillon Mackesy to win the

40-lap super late model feature on July 2, 2020, on a night that included a

one-hour rain delay midway through the race program. Another family 1-2

finish came in the mini mods where John Lietz edged son Jim Lietz by less than a car length for the feature win. Dave Cabelka also won the pure stock feature and Garret Strachota was the feature winner in the mini stocks.

Dick Trickle won the 2nd Larry Detjens Memorial in 1982, and is joined by Margo Detjens (now Mackesy), daughter of Larry Detjens after for this Wausau Daily Herald photo.

Dave Lashua

The Dave Lashua Memorial race started in 2017 in honor of the veteran racer who competed at State Park Speedway for many years, most recently in the pure stock division and before that also in a late model. A member of a longtime rac ing family, Dave was a well-liked and highly respected racer known for helping others or taking his car to show at events all around the area. He is greatly missed. The main event of the memorial in his name is the pure stock feature, which has been won by Alex Volm the last two years.

Past Dave Lashua Memorial Pure Stock winners:

2017: Travis Volm

2018: Travis Volm

2019: Alex Volm

2020: Alex Volm

Upcoming State Park Speedway Events:

Thursday, July 15th

WCAR Gifts From Heaven Night

Scouts Night

Wisconsin Challenge Series

Super Late Models, Pure Stocks,

Mini Mods & Mini Stocks

Friday-Saturday, July 23-24

Larry Detjens Memorial Weekend

Friday, July 23rd: Big 8 series late models Mini Mods, MIni Stocks & Bandoleros

Saturday, July 24th: ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Mods,

Mini Stocks & Bandoleros

Thursday, July 29th

Christmas in July

Ladies Night

Super Late Models, Pure Stocks,

Mini Mods & Mini Stocks

Driver Profile: Noah Gajewski

Name: Noah Gajewski

Age: 16

Hometown: Marathon Wis.

Occupation: Student, moving into my senior year at Marathon High School

Years racing/classes: Two years in 4-cylinder mods.

Currently in my rookie year of super late model racing.

(Noah also began his racing career in 2018, just after turn

ing 14, racing the final few weeks of the season at SPS in

the mini stocks class)

Pit crew: Uncle Mike, Chris, Alec Buchberger, Pat Gajewski

(Dad)

Sponsors: Arrow Tap Bar; Fuller Sales and Service; Char

lie’s Bar; A & A Lock Service; Central Wisconsin Vending

Company; Best Foot Forward Dance Company; Hilltop Auto;

Barbs CBD Product; Kim’s BS Sauce; Dirks Group; Lietz

Auto Service; Jerry Wix “The CEO”, and Knock MS Out of the

Park, a non-profit multiple sclerosis organization.

How did you get your car number? My car number has never been set in stone. I personally chose what was easiest and based it off of my birthday (Aug. 10). And have stuck with it ever since.

When/how did you get into racing? I have been into racing my entire life, watching Jeremy Lepak as a toddler and my sister (Mariah) when I was in middle school. I have always been around the sport. I have had family on both sides of my family race, which influenced me a lot!

Favorite racing memories: My all time favorite racing memory is no doubt my first win at State Park, it took a whole summer filled with sweat, tears, and everything under the sun to get our first win there. I was so filled with joy when I was able to conquer State Park and get a win.

What do you enjoy most about State Park Speedway? I really enjoy the atmosphere the whole facility brings. Whether it comes to the fans, other racers, or the owners everyone is willing to talk, and create many memories.

Like others we’ve featured in these profiles, your family name is another familiar over many years at State Park. Who are some relatives who have raced? Oh jeez, let’s see: Laura Heise (aunt), Holly Buchberger (cousin), Alex Volm (cousin), Pat Gajewski (dad), Mariah Gajewski (sister), Brad-Matt-M.G. Gajewski (cousins), Randy Buchberger (uncle), Mike Gajewski (uncle), I’m sure there are many more who I don’t even know.

Any career racing goals you have? I’m not quite sure if I have any goals. When I was younger and thought money grew on a tree I had so many goals set for my racing career. However in all reality the way the sport is evolving, many goals are hard to reach for a 16-year old with limited funding. My crew and I come to the track setting little goals here and there to keep us accountable for the progress we are attempting to make.

What has it been like jumping from mini mods to late model? In all reality it has been one heck of an experience. From needing a whole lot more seat time, to putting in a lot more hours in the shop. Late model racing has been so interesting to learn. One key thing, you are racing with guys who respect each other’s equipment.

Favorite leisure activities besides racing: Well activities outside of racing are hard to come by when you are working on the car con stantly, however when I’m not I just like to go spend time with friends, and all my little cousins.

Favorite food: Kim Bob’s Cafe has the best “Piggy MAC” around!

Favorite place to eat: McDonald’s is always my go to, but I have to say my favorite place to eat is The Mint Cafe in downtown Wausau. My father and I have gone there ever since I could walk.

Noah after a feature win last year in the mini mod class Noah with his first mini stock car in 2018, joined by sister Mariah, a former mini stock track champion herself at State Park.