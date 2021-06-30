The Wausau Policing Task Force (WPTF) has released a community survey to gather input and feedback from Wausau residents and visitors concerning attitudes towards and experiences with the Wausau Police Department.

The Wausau Policing Community Survey is available in an online format and will also be mailed to 5,000 randomly selected residences in Wausau. The results will be shared with the City of Wausau to help improve policing.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg said the task force was created to hear directly from the community and ensure resident needs are being met.

“Task force members will use those responses, along with all of the research they’ve gathered over the last year, to help define and direct what community policing means here in Wausau,” she said.

The survey takes under 10 minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish, and Hmong. Participants will not be asked for their names or identifying information. Responses will be entirely anonymous and cannot be traced back to the participant.

To complete the survey, visit: https://wipps.org/wpdsurvey. To learn more about the survey, visit: https://wipps.org/wpd.

“Our vision is to be regarded as the standard of excellence in policing,” Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said. “To seek continual improvement, we are asking for input about our strengths and weaknesses with regard to the people and community we serve.”

The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS) was contracted by the Task Force to design and implement the survey. As the first step in the process, the WPTF held a series of public listening sessions to gather public feedback on policing in the City of Wausau. Following the survey, the task force will hold a series of focus groups and a public hearing.